As African trading platforms expand across multiple markets, payment infrastructure has become the limiting factor in their growth. Across the continent, many financial services businesses still struggle to collect funds locally, convert currencies across markets, and settle globally through a single, connected system. The result is fragmented payment operations that are often costly, slow, and difficult to scale.

This challenge was a central theme at Trading Festival Africa (formerly Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2026) in Cape Town, where industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of trading and financial infrastructure in Africa.

Industry players recognise the importance of seamless money movement

Through conversations with industry players at the summit, including Exness, HFM, XM, ATFX, Weltrade, CXM, and JP Markets, a clear need for more efficient payment infrastructure emerged. Many of these forex and trading platforms already rely on Kora's infrastructure to support their payment operations. The summit highlighted growing interest in stablecoins and alternative settlement methods as businesses seek faster, more cost-effective alternatives to traditional banking corridor.

Payment infrastructure is what separates platforms that can scale from those that hit a ceiling," said Bruno Bawa, Lead, African Partnerships at Kora. "We saw firsthand that most brokers lack the connectivity to process payments seamlessly across 10+ African markets simultaneously. That's where the real growth opportunity sits.

Strengthening Africa's financial rails

Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2026 reinforced the importance of building the infrastructure that sits behind financial services. While discussions covered market trends and trading opportunities, many participants recognised that long-term growth depends on faster, more reliable and more connected payment systems.

As demand for cross-border financial services continues to grow, Kora is positioning itself to address this gap. By extending coverage to more African corridors, Kora enables forex brokers to serve their customers across the continent through a single, integrated system.

Contact | Lagos:

Olawale Akinola

Marketing Lead

olawale@korapay.com



About Kora:

Kora is a payment infrastructure platform enabling pay-ins, payouts, and settlements across Africa and beyond. Built for the complexity of African markets, Kora provides the reliability, local compliance, and settlement infrastructure that enterprises and financial institutions depend on.

Learn more at www.KoraHq.com