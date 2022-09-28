With Africa seeking to accelerate the diversification of its energy mix for energy security, cooperation with global parties around technology research and development as well as knowledge and skills transfer is vital for optimal energy developments. The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to facilitate improved collaboration between African governments, energy companies, investors and global partners, thereby maximizing operations across the continent’s entire energy value chain towards the objective of making energy poverty history by 2030.

In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that it is partnering with global energy market think tank, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) for the Hydrogen Summit at the African Energy Week (AEW) 2022 conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector – which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town.

Featuring industry leaders and executives from both the public and private sectors in Africa’s top, and prospective hydrogen markets, the Hydrogen Summit at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest gathering for energy companies, policymakers and investors – will provide updates on African hydrogen projects, highlight the continent’s hydrogen potential and exploring market challenges and best practices for Africa to exploit industry opportunities. With Africa capable of producing 5,000 megatons of hydrogen a year, equivalent to global total energy supply today - at a lower cost than other regions could – the market presents a viable option for the continent to transform its energy scenario and improve local energy access while helping meet energy security at global scale.

The partnership between the AEC and KAS for the Hydrogen Summit at AEW 2022 will be crucial for shaping dialogue around how Africa can address critical industry challenges including a lack of investment and production, storage and transportation infrastructure that are delaying market growth as the continent moves ahead to improve and expand its hydrogen production, use and exports to meet growing energy demand.

Through its in-depth research and advocacy concerning climate, economic growth and energy security across Africa, KAS has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of the continent’s energy market. Now, with Africa eyeing boosting its hydrogen market for socioeconomic development, energy security and sustainability, the contribution of organizations such as KAS will be vital.

As an official partner of AEW 2022, KAS will participate in high-level panel discussions around the socio-economic opportunities of developing hydrogen across the African continent and how Africa can fast-track developments across local value chains. With 600 million people across Africa still living in energy poverty, 900 million without access to clean cooking and industrialization and economic growth being stalled by chronic energy shortages and high prices, representatives from KAS will shape serious AEW 2022 discussions around the role of hydrogen in addressing the continent’s energy and economic crises.

“The Chamber is honored to be partnering with KAS for the Green Hydrogen Summit at AEW 2022. We believe partnerships with global institutions such as KAS have and will continue to be vital for driving Africa’s own narrative regarding the energy transition, improving energy security and making energy poverty history. We believe Africa has what it takes to become a global hydrogen hub and conversations which KAS will shape at AEW 2022 will help both African and international stakeholders understand the opportunities across the market as we develop the solutions to address sector barriers,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host a delegation from KAS in high-level discussions and networking forums, with the delegation set to shape serious discussions around the role hydrogen plays in enabling Africa to realize its energy and economic objectives.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.