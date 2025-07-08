Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I (“Kholo Capital”) (www.KholoCapital.com) announced today the injection of a R200 million mezzanine debt growth funding facility into Bayport Securitisation (“Bayport South Africa” or “Bayport SA”) to support the roll out of the Bayport SA Financial Wellness Solutions Programme. Bayport SA is committed to alleviating employee over-indebtedness in South Africa and promoting long-term financial wellness of employees. This is achieved by offering them with practical debt solutions, which include debt reduction through negotiating settlement terms and discounts with creditors, halting legal action where possible, and improving employees' credit scores, through its financial wellness solutions programme.

Through the Bayport SA Financial Wellness Programme, Bayport SA addresses the widespread issue of over-indebtedness among South African employees. By providing tailored debt reductions (wherein the benefit of all settlement discounts negotiated with creditors is passed to the employees), debt consolidation and rehabilitation solutions, Bayport enables employees to regain financial stability and improve their long-term financial standing. The programme includes structured debt management processes and financial literacy initiatives, ensuring that employees not only reduce their debt obligations and debt repayments resulting in financial breathing room but also develop healthier long-term financial habits.

Recent market data indicates that more than 60% of employed individuals in South Africa are struggling with over-indebtedness, while less than 14% of the South African population can afford to retire. Alarmingly, an average of 74% of income is spent on debt repayments, with 49% of all consumers falling more than one month behind on at least one loan. These findings highlight a critical socioeconomic issue that not only affects individual well-being and family units, but also impacts workplace productivity, stability, and staff morale.

As a vital component of its initiative, Bayport SA offers employees, through partnerships with employers, a structured 10-week financial wellness journey aimed at providing both immediate relief and fostering long-term behavioural change. Employees can expect significant improvements in monthly cash flow (i.e., including significant debt reduction), enhanced expense management, and the ability to effectively plan for future financial milestones. The program includes personal financial health assessments, individualized coaching, and practical exercises to build sustainable financial habits. Additionally, employees engage in peer-led group sessions that promote accountability and support the development of effective money management practices.

To further amplify the financial wellness program’s impact, Bayport SA supplies a range of digital tools and support services. These include a gamified financial wellness app that facilitates goal tracking and provides access to educational resources, along with one-on-one sessions with personal money coaches throughout the journey. The Bayport SA Academy offers online financial education and workshops to enhance financial literacy, while structured emergency credit facilities provide responsible short-term relief as an alternative to high-cost payday loans.

Bayport SA is currently in partnership with more 70 employers across various industries in South Africa, including blue-chip corporations in FMCG, financial services, telecommunications, automotive, and mining sectors, as well as government entities at local, provincial, and national levels.

Mokgome Mogoba, Managing Partner and Founder at Kholo Capital, remarked: “The positive ESG and social impact on the South African society by Bayport SA is substantial as the company provides significant debt relief to over-indebted employees. We are very passionate about financial inclusion and this investment achieves that. Bayport SA’s intervention in the South African economy is significant and measurable. Settlement discounts negotiated with creditors on behalf of employees can range between 25% and 80% of the total debt amount outstanding. The average increase in monthly disposable income is R7,450, representing 32.8% of the average basic salary of R22,865. This increase in financial flexibility is directly correlated with a substantial reduction in the total debt amount outstanding and reduction in monthly debt repayment obligations.”

Zaheer Cassim, Managing Partner and Founder at Kholo Capital, asserted: “Bayport SA’s securitization program, is one of the best in South Africa. There has never been any payment defaults or covenant breaches, even during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The securitization program is supported by leading South African institutional investors and South African banks. Bayport SA is also highly regarded for its first-class management team, transparent reporting practices and strong management engagement, with regular investor reporting and quarterly meetings with investors. The business is supported by strong shareholders of reference which include the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). We are very pleased with this investment in Bayport SA, and we look forward to supporting this highly talented and highly motivated management team in their vision to grow the business, by providing financial wellness solutions to the South African people.”

Alfred Ramosedi, Chief Executive Officer of Bayport SA, commented: “We are proud to partner with Kholo Capital, whose commitment to impact investing aligns seamlessly with our mission to drive meaningful financial change. As one of South Africa’s leading financial wellness companies, this funding will enable us to scale our reach and deepen our impact – empowering even more South Africans with the tools and support to break free from debt and build financially resilient futures.”

Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal counsel to Kholo Capital and Werksmans acted as legal counsel for Bayport SA.

