Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, officiated the Launch and Presentation of Digitization Devices in Embu County , marking a significant step in the county’s implementation of Taifa Care. Embu is the second county to embrace digitization in healthcare services.

Accompanied by Embu County Deputy Governor H.E. Kinyua Mugo, Hon. Moses Kuria, Senior Advisor at the Council of Economic Advisors, State House, Dr Daniel Mwai, Dr. Thuranira Kaugiria, Acting CEO of the Digital Health Agency Anthony Lenaiyara, and Acting CEO of SHA Robert Ingasira, among others, PS Kimtai reaffirmed that the Social Health Authority (SHA) is operational.

He noted that concerns about its effectiveness often stem from non-adherence to established guidelines and highlighted the increase in both the benefits package and revenue collection as key indicators of progress. “We are here to take you through the new Primary Healthcare Model, including the capitation framework and benefits package. It is essential that the benefit package is displayed in all health facilities for public awareness,” he stated.

He urged Embu county healthcare administrators to fully adopt the digitization structure and integrate it into service delivery. The event also covered the rollout of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) in Embu, detailing its implementation strategy and training plans.

The engagement allowed county teams to share their experiences with SHA and DHA reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to a seamless transition to digital healthcare solutions.