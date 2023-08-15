As the anticipation for the Africa Climate Change Summit/Week grows, the Ministry of Health is taking proactive strides to ensure comprehensive health and safety measures are in place for all attending delegates. With the upcoming summit scheduled for early September in Nairobi, a diverse range of global participants is expected. The organizers' firm commitment to stringent health precautions, efficient emergency response, and meticulous public health inspections underscores their dedication to creating a secure environment for all participants.

Addressing the Diplomatic Corps during an informative session in Nairobi, Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, shed light on the Ministry's meticulous preparations. She announced the deployment of Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances to cater to dignitaries, augmenting the existing Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances positioned strategically across event locations. This strategic placement is designed to provide swift medical assistance to delegates in the event of emergencies.

Muthoni emphasized the thoughtful positioning of health clinics to ensure effortless accessibility for all participants, including those with specific needs. "Both clinics will be amply staffed with Human Resources for Health (HRH) and meticulously stocked with pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical supplies, meticulously equipped to address an extensive range of health conditions. To further fortify emergency readiness, five strategically stationed ambulances will remain on standby throughout the event venue," she confirmed.

The Principal Secretary also highlighted the Ministry's unwavering dedication to maintaining elevated health standards. To this end, public health teams are poised to carry out comprehensive inspections of all accommodations and conduct thorough vetting of food vendors catering to delegates. These stringent measures have been put in place to ensure unwavering compliance with health standards and eliminate any potential medical-related concerns.

Muthoni reemphasized the Ministry's steadfast commitment to health and safety, underscoring the pivotal role of fostering a secure environment for all participants during this significant International Summit. As delegates assemble to address critical Climate Change issues and forge collaborations, the comprehensive health measures instituted aim to ensure a successful and worry-free event for all attendees.