In a significant development, Ms. Gladys Mugambi, the acting Head of the Directorate of Health Promotion and Education in Kenya's Ministry of Health, has been appointed as an Ex-Officio Member by Secretary-General António Guterres to lead efforts in combatting malnutrition.

Ms. Mugambi's appointment is a strategic move to enhance the fight against malnutrition and address the challenges surrounding food and nutrition security. With her extensive experience in health promotion and education, she is well-equipped to spearhead initiatives aimed at combatting malnutrition and promoting health education both in Kenya and globally.

The appointment of Ms. Mugambi comes as part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement, a global initiative dedicated to eradicating malnutrition in all its forms. The SUN Movement prioritizes national nutrition plans, fosters collaboration, and ensures the availability of sustainable and nutritious diets for children, adolescents, mothers, and families.

The inclusion of Ms. Mugambi in the SUN Movement Lead Group underscores Kenya's commitment to addressing the nutritional needs of its population and contributing to the broader objectives of the movement. Her expertise and dedication in addressing the nutritional challenges faced by communities make her an invaluable asset in the fight against malnutrition.

Dr. Githinji Gitahi, CEO of AMREF Health Africa, has also been appointed as a member of the SUN Movement Lead Group, representing Kenya. This reinforces the country's commitment to addressing malnutrition and strengthens its position in the global fight against this critical issue.

The Ministry of Health in Kenya now assumes a crucial role in the fight against malnutrition, with Ms. Mugambi's appointment serving as a testament to the government's dedication to addressing the nutritional needs of its population. Together with other appointed leaders, she will contribute to creating a world free from malnutrition and its detrimental impacts on individuals and communities.

As Ms. Mugambi takes on this new responsibility, the Ministry of Health and the SUN Movement are poised to make significant strides in combatting malnutrition and promoting food and nutrition security. Through collective efforts and strategic actions, they aim to create a healthier and more nourished future for all