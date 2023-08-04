On behalf of the Secretary of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office, the British High Commission (BHC) in Nairobi are seeking the Provision of Pest Control Services. We are therefore looking for a supplier that has the relevant professional skills, experience, technical resources and financial capability to provide comprehensive Pest Control Services.

Full details on the requirements, including instructions for interested bidders and registration are available via the FCDO’s e-Procurement portal, which requires registration. Registering is quick, easy, free and is the only way in which one is able to review the tender documents.

Competent and financially stable suppliers are invited to access the invitation to tender documents by following these steps:

Open the https://fco.bravosolution.co.uk website, register and sign in

Navigate to Provision of Pest Control Services CPG/9583/2023. ITT 5821.

Contact Nairobiprocurement@fcdo.gov.uk for any queries. Kindly note that the enquiries should be in English.

Deadlines

Please note that the invitation to tender documents should be completed and uploaded on the BRAVOSolution e-Procurement Portal by 1500h EAT on 22 August 2023.