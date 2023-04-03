The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Nakhumicha S. Wafula, on paid a visit to Matunda Sub County Hospital in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia, as part of her duties.

During her visit, she assessed the facility’s existing gaps and the challenges it is facing in providing quality healthcare to the citizens. While the hospital has adequate buildings, the CS discovered that it lacks sufficient equipment, drugs, and staff to meet the local needs.

In response to this, the CS pledged that the Ministry of Health would work closely with the county government to ensure that Matunda Sub County Hospital is fully equipped and staffed to a level 4 facility.

She also urged the local leadership of the county to allocate more funds to such facilities to ease the burden on the county referral hospital.

This move is a significant step towards providing better healthcare to the people in the area.