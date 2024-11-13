The Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah M. Barasa on Tuesday 12, 2024 met with the Global Fund team, led by Audit Manager Augustine Agyeman-Duah, to assess Kenya’s progress in HIV, TB, and Malaria programs.
The meeting highlighted key achievements such as reduced death rates and progress toward treatment targets, with 70% of Kenya’s performance contract aligned with Global Fund priorities. Kenya’s programs have been bolstered by strong governance, effective government integration, and enhanced financial reporting.
The Cabinet Secretary expressed optimism about reaching the 95-95-95 targets and acknowledged the Global Fund’s unique support for community and private sector health initiatives. Dr. Ruth Masha, CEO of the National Syndemic Disease Control Council, Dr. Isaak Bashir, Head of Dept of Family Health, and Dr Rose Wafula lead NASCOP were also in attendance among others.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.