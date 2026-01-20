The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, has noted with grave concern and deep sadness the shooting incident earlier today outside the Booysens Magistrate’s Court, which resulted in the deaths of two people.

Mr Nqola emphasised that safety and security in and around court facilities must be treated as an absolute priority. “Safety in and at our courts is non-negotiable. No member of the public or any official should ever fear accessing justice in our country,” the Chairperson said.

Reports indicate that three other individuals were wounded during the incident outside the court.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives today. While we strongly condemn this senseless act of violence, we call on all law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel. We also wish those who were injured a speedy recovery,” Mr Nqola said.

The Chairperson further noted that during previous oversight visits, the committee raised concerns regarding security shortcomings at some court facilities, including non-functioning security scanners at court entrances. “We therefore call on the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, in conjunction with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, to ensure that all safety protocols are strictly adhered to and fully implemented at all courts,” he said.

