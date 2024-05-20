Juno SPA Design&Manufacture (https://www.Juno.com.tr/), a premier designer and artisanal company specialising in customised spa products, is expanding its product range to hospitality providers in the Middle East and Gulf region. Under the guidance of owner Güner Yavuzer, the company aims to establish a new benchmark in spa design and production, serving a worldwide clientele seeking unparalleled quality and service. Juno SPA is committed to revitalizing the elegance and nostalgia associated with Turkish baths (hammam), bringing a refreshed spa experience to the region.

With a focus on space-specific design and production, Juno SPA delivers bespoke solutions for hotels, social facilities, and individual projects. The company’s comprehensive offerings include Turkish Baths, saunas, steam rooms, salt rooms, snow rooms and pools, meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of each project.

“We aim to build at least one hammam in every country”

“Our recent meetings in Europe show that knowledge of Turkish bath or hammam in the West is very limited compared to the Middle East. We noticed in countries such as France, Malta, and Germany, the idea of hammam evokes the imagery of mosaic-tiled steam rooms. Such a misconception creates problems in the architectural representation of Turkish baths,” Güner Yavuzer said.

“When we make a design presentation to a client, we provide a lot of information that answers questions like 'Why does a SPA facility need a Turkish bath', 'What are the benefits of hammam', 'What are the architectural facts of a Turkish bath'. Thus we make sure that hammams are known and receive the value they deserve,” he added.

Yavuzer told that they aim to build at least one hammam in every country in order to revive the thousand-year-old ritual, thanks to Juno SPA.

Juno handles large-scale projects on a turn-key basis

Juno SPA has its own advanced production facility and a dedicated design team, enabling the company to handle projects of any scale with the precision that its clients demand. With over 5 thousand project references in 55 countries, Juno SPA has received international recognition for its superior craftsmanship and attention to detail.

“We take pride in our ability to offer turnkey solutions, from concept to completion,” adds Güner Yavuzer. “Our factory and architectural office, spanning 5 thousand square meters, combine our commitment to excellence with delivering projects at scale which is critical to the Middle East and Gulf markets.”

In addition to its innovative approach to spa design and production, Juno SPA remains dedicated to sustainability and social responsibility. The company continuously explores new technologies and applications to minimize environmental impact while maximizing efficiency.

Looking ahead, Juno SPA plans to expand its presence with a branch in the Americas, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the wellness industry.

Contact:

Hakan Aksoy

global@juno.com.tr