The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (www.ICIEC.IsDB.org), the Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce the signing of a US$15 million Documentary Credit Insurance Policy (DCIP) with the Saudi National Bank (SNB).

The signing ceremony was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the sideline of the IsDB Group Annual Meeting, by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, and Mr. Ayman Basmaih, Head, Financial Institutions, Saudi National Bank.

The Documentary Credit Insurance Policy, one of the flagship policies of ICIEC’s unique suite of de-risking underwriting solutions, supports the headroom and capacity of Saudi National Bank to provide lines of confirmation to various issuing banks in Saudi Arabia or in ICIEC member states for bilateral trade transactions. The DCIP is a comprehensive non-payment insurance policy against the default of issuing banks in honouring their obligations under an irrevocable Letter of Credit .

Media Contact:

Rania Binhimd

Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3ZRzpId

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3LDqCWc

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3YVxxg9

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3Jw5ZZ4

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States, including Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC, for the 15th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 95bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: www.ICIEC.IsDB.org