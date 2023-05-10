The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (www.ICIEC.IsDB.org), the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of the prestigious Global Trade Review (GTR) Leaders in Trade Award for Islamic Finance in Trade. This esteemed accolade was presented to ICIEC during the GTR Saudi Arabia awards ceremony on May 9, 2023.

The GTR Leaders in Trade Awards celebrate innovation, excellence, and growth in the trade, commodity, supply chain, and export finance markets, with a specific emphasis on Islamic finance. This award underscores ICIEC's unwavering commitment to supporting and promoting trade within the Islamic world, fostering economic development, and driving sustainable growth.

ICIEC CEO, Mr. Oussama Kaissi, expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating, "It is with immense pleasure that we receive the GTR Leaders in Trade Award for Islamic Finance in Trade. This award serves as recognition for ICIEC's dedication to providing our member states with comprehensive, world-class Islamic insurance and risk management services. We remain committed to driving transformative change in the sector, and we thank GTR for acknowledging our efforts in championing Islamic finance in trade."

Since its establishment, ICIEC has been actively involved in its member states' economic growth and development by offering Shariah-compliant insurance and reinsurance solutions, reducing trade and investment risks, and promoting the expansion of trade within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries. The GTR Leaders in Trade Award cements ICIEC's position as a leader and pioneer in the Islamic finance industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rania Binhimd,

Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3ZRzpId

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3LDqCWc

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3YVxxg9

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3Jw5ZZ4

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (​ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States, including Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC, for the 15th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 95bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific economic sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: www.ICIEC.IsDB.org