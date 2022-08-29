Expressing deep concern about the recent conflicts in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, Kanaani emphasized the need to immediately stop these conflicts and resolve the disputes between the conflicting parties based on maintaining the interests and security of the Libyan people through negotiations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on all parties involved to exercise self-restraint and prevent the escalation of tension and urges them to prioritize the interests of the Libyan people, he added.

Iran supports the process of political dialogues and peaceful solutions that preserve the national unity, stability, and territorial integrity of Libya and provides the Libyan people’s rightful demands for development and prosperity of Libya, he noted.