On October 24 and 25, 2025, the Africa 24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com) will provide exceptional coverage of the investiture and swearing-in ceremony of Dr. George Elombi, elected 4th President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

This ceremony is a major strategic platform to honor the legacy of Professor Benedict Oramah and lay the foundations for a new era of pan-African leadership with Dr. George Elombi. The event marks a historic transition for the institution, with a review of the previous decade and an ambitious vision to accelerate intra-African trade and Africa’s prosperity.

The Investiture: A major event in two phases

Friday October 24th : Series of thematic conferences on “A decade to build the pillars of future prosperity,” devoted to the achievements and legacy of outgoing President Benedict Oramah

: Series of thematic conferences on “A decade to build the pillars of future prosperity,” devoted to the achievements and legacy of outgoing President Benedict Oramah Saturday October 25th : The official investiture and swearing-in ceremony of Dr. George Elombi, who will present his vision for Afreximbank to a prestigious audience of heads of state, ministers, business leaders, institutional partners, representatives from the Caribbean, and shareholders. A press conference will conclude the ceremony.

The stakes of this event are: securing funding for intra-African trade, strengthening economic integration through the AfCFTA, stimulating international partnerships, and promoting inclusive growth based on innovation, sustainable industry, and entrepreneurship among young people and women.

360° editorial coverage by Africa24 and global distribution to 120 million households

The Africa24 Group, a leading pan-African media outlet, is rolling out an impressive audiovisual and digital setup to cover the Afreximbank 2025 investiture:

Live broadcast of thematic conferences, the investiture ceremony, the swearing-in ceremony, and the press conference.

of thematic conferences, the investiture ceremony, the swearing-in ceremony, and the press conference. Exclusive interviews with the new President, the outgoing President, heads of state, economic leaders, financial institutions, and international partners.

with the new President, the outgoing President, heads of state, economic leaders, financial institutions, and international partners. Immersive reports from the event venues, behind the scenes at conferences, profiles of key figures, and the expectations of African economic players.

from the event venues, behind the scenes at conferences, profiles of key figures, and the expectations of African economic players. In-depth analysis of Afreximbank's leadership prospects, continental economic transformation, and adding value to intra-African trade.

Follow Dr. George Elombi's investiture with Africa24 on all your screens; live, replay, and on-demand formats.

AFRICA24 (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) on Canal+ Afrique

(channel 249) et (channel 254) on On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.

Africa's first HD streaming platform. On https://Africa24TV.com which offers you full access to all programs

With the Africa24 Group, Together, let's transform Africa.

Contact:

Head of Communication Department – Africa24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: onana@africa24tv.com

Tél.: +237 694 90 99 88

@ africa24tv

www.Africa24TV.com

About Africa24 Group:

Launched in 2009, the Africa 24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels distributed in the largest cable networks. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, Africa 24 in French and Africa 24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. Africa 24 has strengthened this leadership through sports with Africa24 Sport, Africa's first channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa 24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, and design…

Leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment::

AFRICA24 TV : Africa's leading news channel in French, published by AMedia

: Africa's leading news channel in French, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English : Africa's leading news channel exclusively in English

: Africa's leading news channel exclusively in English AFRICA24 Infinity : The channel for creative talents dedicated to music, art, and culture.

: The channel for creative talents dedicated to music, art, and culture. AFRICA24 Sport :The leading sports news and competition channel

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa, available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers) ... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.

About Dr. George Elombi:

Dr. George Elombi is a pan-African lawyer and banker with a master's degree and doctorate in law (international commercial arbitration) from the University of London. A former lecturer at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, he joined Afreximbank in 1996 as a lawyer. He held several senior positions, including Executive Vice President in charge of Governance, Legal and Corporate Services, before being elected as the 4th President of the Afreximbank Group. With nearly 30 years of experience, he embodies a pan-African vision focused on intra-African trade, regional integration, and African prosperity.

About d’Afreximbank:

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution dedicated to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade. For 30 years, Afreximbank has been deploying innovative structures to provide financing solutions that facilitate the transformation of Africa's trade structure and accelerate industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby supporting economic expansion in Africa. A strong advocate of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, Afreximbank launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to support the implementation of the AfCFTA. In collaboration with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to help countries participate effectively in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, the Bank's total assets and guarantees amounted to approximately US$40.1 billion, and its shareholders' funds stood at US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank is rated A by GCR International Scale, Baa2 by Moody’s, AAA by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI), A- by Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), and BBB by Fitch. Over the years, Afreximbank has grown into a group comprising the Bank, its impact financing subsidiary called the African Export Development Fund (AEDF), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (the three entities form “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.