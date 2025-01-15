The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is set to host the Invest in African Energies Reception on January 30, 2025, at the iconic Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. Scheduled from 18:30 to 22:00, this exclusive networking event forms part of the AEC’s week-long working visit to Brazil, taking place from January 28-31.

The Reception will spotlight Brazil-Africa energy investment opportunities, highlighting the pivotal contributions of state-owned Petrobras, leading IOCs and Brazil’s independent oil and gas producers in advancing cross-continental collaboration. Petrobras is actively pursuing opportunities in South Africa, Namibia and Angola, including a planned 40% stake acquisition in Namibia’s Mopane oil and gas exploration block. With advanced deepwater expertise refined in Brazil’s Campos and Santos Basins, Petrobras is well-positioned to drive transformative progress in Africa’s offshore developments, including strategic projects in the Orange Basin.

Adding to Petrobras’ leadership are Brazil’s independent producers, whose rise has been fueled by Petrobras’ divestment program. Companies like PRIO, 3R Petroleum, Enauta and PetroRecôncavo have demonstrated expertise in revitalizing mature fields, optimizing production systems and employing advanced extraction technologies. Their capabilities in upstream operations, from field rejuvenation to long-term asset management, offer valuable insights and solutions for Africa’s onshore and offshore energy developments. Together, these players exemplify how Brazil’s energy sector can provide the technical skills and investment strategies needed to unlock Africa’s energy potential.

Brazil’s energy landscape is also shaped by IOCs including ExxonMobil, bp, Shell and TotalEnergies, each with established portfolios in Brazil’s pre-salt basins. TotalEnergies is in discussions with Petrobras to collaborate on projects outside Brazil, targeting regions such as Namibia, Angola and Suriname. TotalEnergies’ growing global strategy, which includes a robust $50-$60 per barrel benchmark for approving new oil projects, highlights synergies that could connect Brazil’s offshore expertise to Africa’s developing resources. Notably, TotalEnergies and Petrobras already collaborate on Brazil’s fast-expanding Mero project in the pre-salt region, setting a precedent for successful partnerships. As Petrobras signals readiness to explore opportunities across the Atlantic Basin, joint initiatives with IOCs could catalyze transformative projects in Africa’s upstream sector.

As a precursor to African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, the Rio de Janeiro Reception will promote the next edition of this landmark event, scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. AEW: Invest in African Energies is the premier gathering for the continent’s energy sector, bringing together global energy stakeholders, project developers and policymakers to expand Africa’s investor base, catalyze new sources of capital, and foster strategic partnerships. Meanwhile, the Invest in African Energy Forum, set for May 13-14, 2025, in Paris, will serve as another critical platform for highlighting Africa’s energy potential, connecting industry leaders with lucrative investment opportunities, and further advancing the objectives of these key energy events.

As Brazil prepares for this year’s COP, it is seizing the opportunity to foster collaboration among Brazilian authorities and African stakeholders, with a focus on promoting a just transition to a sustainable energy future by leveraging Brazil's thriving energy industry. Companies like the Namibia Energy Corporation and Brazilian service providers are already collaborating to develop new fields, showcasing the potential for impactful partnerships. Efforts are also underway to engage additional companies and identify key Brazilian players who can drive meaningful change in advancing energy solutions for both Brazil and Africa.

“The Invest in African Energies Reception in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro provides a valuable platform to strengthen Brazil-Africa ties, building on Petrobras’ renewed focus on Africa to drive mutual growth. It also paves the way for high-level discussions and deal-signings in Cape Town and Paris, where Africa’s most compelling investment opportunities will be presented to leading energy players and the global investment community,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Taking place on January 30, 2025, the Invest in African Energies Networking Reception will be held at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. Register now at https://apo-opa.co/3Ci1WQw