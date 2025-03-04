The African Energy Chamber (AEC) will host the Invest in African Energies: Ghana forum from 15:00-21:00 on March 31 at the Kempinsky Hotel in Accra. Representing part of a series of networking events organized ahead of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, the Ghana forum will showcase emerging oil, gas and infrastructure opportunities across the country.

Ghana is quickly becoming one of West Africa’s hottest oil and gas plays, with 17 projects scheduled for development by 2027. With oil reserves of 1.1 billion barrels, gas reserves of 2.1 trillion cubic feet and underdeveloped prospects, the country is strategically positioned to increase hydrocarbon production. Recently, Ghana has been proactively improving its fiscal and operating environment, striving to increase output through investments in frontier exploration and brownfield projects. These efforts have enticed operators to expand their portfolios, highlighting the level of opportunity available in Ghana.

In 2025, Ghana expects production to begin at the Pecan 1A Upstream Project. Developed by global energy firm Aker Energy, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and multinational Lukoil, the project aims to develop 268 million barrels across two phases at a total cost of $3.5 billion. The Atuabo II Gas Processing Plant will also start operations in 2025, initially producing 150 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) and ramping-up output to 300 mmscf/d in the future. The GNPC will drill an exploration well in the Voltaian Basin this year while independent energy company Tullow Oil will start drilling one producer and one injector well at the Jubilee field in May 2025. The company has already started a 4D seismic survey across the Jubilee and TEN fields, aimed at optimizing the 2025-2026 development drilling program.

Operational oil and gas projects also strengthen the attractiveness of the market. The Offshore Cape Three Points project – an integrated oil and gas development operated by a JV led by Eni – has been operating since 2013 and supplies 50% of the gas used for thermal power generation in the country. Eni also made an oil discovery on the Eban prospect in CTP Block 4, offshore Ghana, in 2021. Tullow Oil’s Jubilee field increased output to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 following the start-up of the Jubilee South East project, while the TEN field produces an average 18,000 bpd. Energy major Kosmos Energy acquired a stake in the Jubilee and TEN fields in 2022, signaling a commitment by foreign operators to boosting Ghana’s production.

Downstream, the country is developing an integrated petroleum hub – the first of its kind in Africa. This multi-phase development will include three refineries, five petrochemical plants, storage tanks, jetties, a port and associated LNG and logistics infrastructure. In 2024, the government finalized the agreements to develop the initial phase of the project. Both upstream and downstream projects are supported by policies such as the Gas Master Plan, which outlines a development agenda until 2040.

Stepping into this picture, the Invest in African Energies: Ghana forum will offer first-hand insight into these opportunities. Serving as a prelude to AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, the event will be a key platform for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to showcase projects and prospects while outlining the government’s strategic vision for the energy sector. Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor will deliver a keynote address and participate in a Fireside Chat with the AEC, while insights will be provided by major players including the GNPC, Eni, Tullow Oil, Wood Mackenzie and many more.

“Ghana is laying the foundation for accelerated development across its energy sector. Through attractive policies and forward-looking legislation, the government is enticing fresh investment across frontier oil exploration, downstream infrastructure and integrated energy developments. This approach aims to turn opportunity into action, and the upcoming Invest in African Energies Ghana forum will support this agenda,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

To register visit https://apo-opa.co/4i00Jx1