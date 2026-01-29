Invest Africa (http://www.InvestAfrica.com) and global corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy S-RM (http://apo-opa.co/4qHDgVH) have renewed their partnership for the third year in 2026. The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to advancing trade and investment across the African continent.

Building on a strong year of collaboration in 2025, the partnership will deliver valuable insights and high-quality engagement across Invest Africa’s three flagship events:

The Invest Africa Mining Series in Cape Town (February), under the theme ‘Unlocking Potential – Investing in Sustainable Value Chains, Growth, and Innovation’

in (February), under the theme ‘Unlocking Potential – Investing in Sustainable Value Chains, Growth, and Innovation’ The Africa Debate in London (June), under the theme ‘Redefining Partnerships: Navigating a world in transition’

in (June), under the theme ‘Redefining Partnerships: Navigating a world in transition’ The Africa Debate – UAE in Dubai (October)

Together, these events promote robust cross-sector dialogue and collaboration to advance trade and investment across the continent. Throughout the year, S-RM will also support Invest Africa’s members and wider network on a range of integrity and ESG due diligence remits.

Building on this momentum, Invest Africa and S-RM will continue to empower businesses and investors in 2026 by delivering actionable intelligence, tailored to an evolving geopolitical and regulatory landscape. They will also curate strategic events, thought leadership and insights to inform organisations seeking to invest in Africa.

Deepening strategic intelligence and market insight

With two decades of experience in Africa, S-RM helps Invest Africa’s network navigate opportunities and risks across the continent with industry-leading intelligence, resilience and response solutions.

Commenting on the renewal, Chantelé Carrington, CEO, Invest Africa, said: “We're delighted to renew this partnership, which has proven to be an asset to our network, providing critical insights and solutions in a rapidly evolving business landscape, supporting informed investment decisions across Africa. In 2025, S-RM helped elevate our flagship events – from the Mining Series to the Africa Debates in London and now the UAE. We look forward to continuing to work together to unlock opportunity and promote sustainable growth across Africa.”

Matt Venturas, Head of sub-Saharan Africa, Corporate Intelligence, S-RM, said: “We are delighted to enter another year as Invest Africa’s intelligence partner, having collaborated closely over the past two years. 2025 saw us broadening networks and unlocking opportunities throughout Africa, the UK, and the UAE – and we expect to build on these successes in 2026 through this key partnership. I’m looking forward to connecting with many of the Invest Africa members at the Mining Series in Cape Town next month, and throughout the year.”

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform, using over seventy years’ experience in Africa to provide our network with unique information and exposure to business opportunities.

Our global footprint includes over 400 member companies, encompassing multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service organisations, government bodies, and entrepreneurs.

With presence in the UK, UAE, US, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, we connect our network through our extensive global reach, market intelligence, and exposure to business opportunities.

As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect businesses and investments through our membership, dynamic events programme, and consultancy services.

Our vision is to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key opportunities on the continent.

Find out more at www.InvestAfrica.com

About S-RM:

S-RM is a corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy. Founded in 2005, we have 400+ practitioners globally, serving clients across all regions and major sectors. We support our clients by delivering intelligence that informs strategy and decision-making; by supporting them in building resilience to cyber threats; and by providing rapid response to cyber incidents and other organisational crises. We partner with leading organisations, supporting them at all levels, from CEOs and their boards through to front-line teams.



Find out more at www.S-RMinform.com.