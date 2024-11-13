Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading pan-African business platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Premier Invest, a global investment conglomerate, aimed at driving transformative investment into Africa. This collaboration is set to identify and unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and sustainable development across the continent through a series of targeted engagements, including The Africa Debate in London and the UAE, as well as Invest Africa’s Mining Series, held alongside the annual Mining Indaba conference.

As Africa stands on the brink of a new era of economic transformation, this partnership will leverage key events for the global Africa-focused investment community, bringing together investors and corporates who are committed to the continent’s progress and prosperity.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, commented on the partnership: ”Africa is entering a pivotal phase of economic transformation, and ensuring that the right investment and expertise are directed to the continent is crucial. Our partnership with Premier Invest is a great step towards this objective. By tapping into our expansive network, strategic communications, and robust events programme, we look forward to working alongside Premier Invest to channel the much-needed investment flows that will drive Africa’s growth."

Rene Awambeng, Managing Partner of Premier Invest, added: “This partnership with Invest Africa marks a significant milestone for Premier Invest as we seek to deepen our engagement in Africa and other emerging markets. Invest Africa’s unrivalled network and market insights will be invaluable as we work together not only to identify and capture high-growth opportunities but also to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the regions we serve, particularly across Africa.”

This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment of Invest Africa and Premier Invest to harness the full potential of capital in Africa and beyond. By uniting our strengths, we are laying the groundwork for transformative investments that will fuel economic growth and development for years to come.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of experience, our network is made up of more than 400 multinational corporations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together they share our desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services, from leading business conferences and bespoke trade and investment missions to sector-specific event programmes and consultancy projects.

About Premier Invest:

Premier Invest stands as a foremost conglomerate, encompassing three vibrant divisions, among which Premier Investment Solutions is committed to providing outstanding investment solutions, strategic advisory and specialised financial services. Focused on emerging markets in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Caribbean, and the Middle East, Premier Invest is dedicated to unlocking the power of capital and delivering innovative, tailored solutions to governments, state-owned enterprises, financial institutions, and large corporations.