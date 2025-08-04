Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has confirmed his participation at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders.

La Camera will deliver a keynote address titled Critical Minerals: Driving Renewable Development in Africa. His address is expected to spotlight Africa’s pivotal role in the global clean energy revolution, underpinned by the continent’s 30% share of global critical and energy transition minerals such as copper, cobalt, rare earths and lithium.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

As the head of the global intergovernmental body advancing knowledge and the adoption of renewable energy, La Camera’s participation underscores Africa’s growing influence as a key enabler of the global energy transition. African countries rich in energy transition minerals are already ramping up production to meet surging global demand. The Democratic Republic of Congo, which holds the world’s largest cobalt reserves essential for the development of battery storage, is pursuing reforms to unlock its estimated $24 trillion worth of mineral resources. Zambia, a key copper supplier, aims to boost copper output to three million tons per year by 2031, while Zimbabwe – Africa’s top lithium producer – is implementing measures to scale production and promote local manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. La Camera’s keynote is expected to highlight efforts by African markets as well as a broader roadmap for the continent to harness its mineral wealth for sustainable energy growth.

Amid the global push to accelerate renewables adoption for environmental sustainability, improved energy access and industrial growth - particularly in mining – AMW offers a strategic platform for IRENA to share insights on Africa’s progress and highlight best practices to fast-track renewable energy penetration across the continent. According to IRENA’s latest report Renewable Energy Statistics 2025, global renewable energy capacity grew by 15% in 2024, with Africa recording a 7.2% increase. Mining companies are increasingly turning to renewables to power operations with firms such as Northam, Richards Bay Minerals, Ivanhoe Mines, First Quantum Minerals and Trafigura integrating renewables to ensure reliable and cost-effective power supply for their operations. Against this backdrop, La Camera is poised to spotlight the vast opportunities emerging at the intersection of Africa’s mining and renewable energy sectors.