The committee is currently on an eight-day oversight visit in Europe. The committee’s first meeting in the South African Embassy in Brussels in Belgium was with Ambassador Kingsley Mamabolo, Ambassador Rapulane Molekane, Ambassador Tokozile Xasa, Ambassador Lindiwe Ndlela, Ambassador Sello Moloto, and Ambassador Nicolette Schreiber. The ambassadors expressed their appreciation for the committee’s oversight objectives, as presented by the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo. They welcomed the committee’s oversight programme as a strategic opportunity to showcase and add value to their work The committee reiterated that it also seeks answers through this oversight programme on how the provinces of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation implement South Africa’s foreign policy. Furthermore, the committee wants the Missions to demonstrate their meaningful contribution in promoting trade relations that are fruitful and productive, among other things.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.