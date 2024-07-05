Advancing efforts to direct energy investments to Africa, Susan D. Maples, Partner at New York-based firm Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt&Mosle, will moderate the upcoming Invest in African Energy reception in London.

Specializing in high-stakes, complex international arbitrations and corporate transactions, Maples’ experience spans multibillion-dollar disputes and negotiations in over 30 countries across energy, oil and gas, and mineral resource sectors. A high-level, technical legal perspective will enhance discussions on negotiating PSCs and farm-in opportunities, designing competitive oil and gas tenders, conducting legal framework assessments, executing cross-border deals and advancing inter-governmental and host government agreements, among other key dynamics currently shaping Africa’s energy sector.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Serving as a precursor to African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 (www.AECWeek.com) in Cape Town this November, the reception will support global investment across Africa’s energy value chain, allowing participants to explore new avenues for project financing across the continent’s mature and emerging markets. As global capital for oil and gas projects tightens, African hydrocarbon producers are reassessing their legal and regulatory frameworks, with a view to prioritizing transparency, incentivizing private participation and ensuring their competitiveness in the global energy arena.

“The legal acumen and expertise of firms like Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt&Mosle will help inform strategies for enhancing the competitiveness and commercial viability of Africa’s energy prospects. We welcome the high-level expertise and support that will be shared in London and which will place Africa’s energy industry in an even stronger position to maximize outcomes from Cape Town this November,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The Invest in African Energy London reception takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane from 17:00 to 21:00. Register now at https://apo-opa.co/3zw6DVn or contact register@aecweek.com.