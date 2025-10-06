The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed a US$90 million syndicated facility in favor of the Republic of Djibouti, with the Société Internationale des Hydrocarbures de Djibouti (SIHD), as the executing agency.

The Agreement was signed between Mr. Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of ITFC, and H.E. Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, Minister of Economy&Finance. The facility will strengthen Djibouti’s energy security by enabling SIHD to fulfill its mandate of securing the procurement of refined petroleum products. These products are vital for electricity generation and driving growth across all sectors of the economy. In addition, the initiative supports intra-OIC trade by sourcing petroleum products primarily from OIC member countries and underscores ITFC’s contribution to advancing UN SDG 7, Affordable Energy for All.

Commenting on the signing of the Agreement, Mr. Nazeem Noordali, COO of ITFC, stated: “Djibouti’s economic potential is closely tied to the strength of its energy sector, and substantial investment is essential to unlocking that potential. ITFC reinforces its commitment to supporting Djibouti’s energy security and sustainable growth through this new facility. We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Djibouti and help bolster SIHD’s ability to successfully deliver on its mandate of securing the country’s supply of oil products. We remain dedicated to advancing Djibouti’s economic development and will continue channeling funding where it creates the greatest impact.

Since its inception in 2008, ITFC has provided a total of US$1.7 billion to Djibouti, with a focus on supporting SIHD and strengthening the country’s energy sector. The signing of the agreement is also aligned with the US$600 million three-year Framework Agreement concluded between ITFC and the Government of Djibouti in May 2023. These interventions reflect ITFC’s long-term commitment to reinforcing Djibouti’s economic and social development.

About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC provided US$89billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.