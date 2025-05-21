On Day Two of the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), signed important agreements and engaged in strategic discussions with OIC member countries and various stakeholders. These engagements underscore ITFC’s continued commitment to advancing trade, economic cooperation, and sustainable development across the OIC region.

The day featured ITFC’s participation during the opening ceremony of the Private Sector Forum, which convened global and regional stakeholders under the theme: “Boosting Intra-OIC Trade and Investment: Overcoming Barriers and Seizing Opportunities.” Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, CEO of ITFC, joined a high-level CEO session where he highlighted key challenges facing OIC countries and shared insights on solutions to scale intra-OIC trade. He emphasized the importance of targeted Islamic trade finance, capacity-building initiatives, and stronger cross-border collaboration to drive sustainable economic growth across the region.

The day’s proceedings also included a series of high-level meetings with key partners and member countries, including the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Tunisia, the OPEC Fund, Afreximbank, and Saudi EXIM Bank, among others. These meetings focused on advancing collaboration, particularly promoting trade and economic integration and supporting economic resilience and sustainability.

Key Signings and Agreements

Afreximbank–US$300 million Murabaha Financing

This financing is structured to facilitate the import of essential goods, ensuring stable supply chains and supporting trade resilience across the region. The agreement was signed by Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al-Aama, CEO of ITFC, and Mr. Haytham El Maayergi, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank. This facility is designed to benefit enterprises from key sectors across common member countries in Africa. The facility is also aligned with ITFC’s broader mandate to promote regional integration and advance trade-led development among OIC member countries.

Commercial Bank of Cameroun (CBC) – EUR 10 million Murabaha Financing Agreement

A EUR 10 million Murabaha Financing was signed with Commercial Bank of Cameroun (CBC) to finance essential imports. The financing, signed by Mr. Jean Elise Gouater, Deputy CEO of CBC, and Mr. Nazeem Noordali, COO of ITFC will also support the development of Amana Finance Islamique, CBC’s Islamic finance window. Additionally, the signed facility includes an LC confirmation feature and falls under the broader FWA signed with Cameroon in April 2024.

Contact Us:

Tel: +966 12 646 8337

Fax: +966 12 637 1064

E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org

Social Media:

Twitter: @ITFCCORP

Facebook: @ITFCCorp

LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (https://apo-opa.co/44Qggfe)

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.