The Unity Cup will be making its return this summer for the first time in over 20 years. The tournament will happen in West London’s Gtec stadium. Integral (www.IntegralSande.com), Africa’s leading innovative sports management and marketing company, has been appointed as the exclusive hospitality sales and management agent for the resurging competition.

The Unity Cup was launched in 2002 with the iconic clash between Nigeria and Jamaica and has now become a symbol of cultural celebration and unity through football.

This year, the action-packed tournament will be held at the home of Premier League side Brentford FC, and will feature Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad&Tobago. The opening match will see Jamaica take on their Caribbean rivals Trinidad&Tobago on the 27th May, while Nigeria and Ghana will square off the following day. On the 31st May, the competition will then round up with a double header, featuring a 3rd place play-off and a final to round off an exciting three days of tournament football.

Commenting on the tournament, Rotimi Pedro, Co-director of Afrosport, stated that “We are proud to bring back The Unity Cup. It’s been a long journey to revive this important community event, and we’re delighted that fans of African and Caribbean football will once again enjoy top-tier international football at Unity Cup 2025. We are grateful to Brentford FC for providing a home at the Gtech Community Stadium and look forward to welcoming fans back to what, even after 20 years, remains a cultural moment for many who attended previous Unity Cup tournaments.”

Chairman of Integral Abimbola Ilo said: “The Unity Cup is an amazing concept. The fixtures on offer will surely bring together vibrant groups of fans. It is a fantastic opportunity for Integral to display our prowess in the sports hospitality sector.”

Integral has a proven track record of successfully managing, delivering and selling official hospitality programmes for several major international sports events, and will leverage on its established client relationships to drive sales of Unity Cup 2025.

For more information on Unity Cup, please visit www.UnityCup2025.com

For Hospitality inquiries, please contact Bidemi Bamgboye on: +44 7562 29 1146 or hospitality@unitycup2025.com

About Integral:

Integral is the leading African sports management and marketing company with operations in Nigeria, United Kingdom, Poland, UAE and Canada. Known for its high standards of delivery, the company has varied expertise and works in all aspects of the industry – sponsorships, media rights, athlete representation, events and corporate hospitality. Integral also worked extensively as exclusive hospitality solution providers for FIFA World Cup 2018&2022, UEFA Euro 2024, Tokyo 2020 Olympics and many others. More information on Integral is available at www.IntegralSande.com.