EAM will visit Uganda from 10-12 April 2023. During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on leadership of the country and meet other Ministers. EAM will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and Government of Uganda, on setting up of the first ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit. EAM will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora. EAM will visit Mozambique from 13-15 April 2023. This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique. During the visit EAM will call on top leadership and also co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Ms. Veronica Macamo. He is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. EAM will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique. EAM’s visit to Uganda and Mozambique is expected to further strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries.

