External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar (EAM) paid official visits to the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Namibia from 01-06 June 2023.

EAM visited Cape Town in South Africa from 01- 03 June 2023 and participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 01 and 02 June, respectively. During the discussions, EAM put forth India’s positions on global®ional developments, global economic recovery, working of multilateral institutions including BRICS. The meeting culminated with a Joint BRICS Foreign Ministers Statement on 01 June. EAM also held separate interactions with the South African Foreign Minister Ms. Naledi Pandor and some other Foreign Ministers attending BRICS and Friends of BRICS meetings. He also called on the President of South Africa with other BRICS Ministers. While in Capetown, EAM also addressed and interacted with the Indian community where he informed them about 30 years of Diplomatic relations with South Africa, 15 years journey of BRICS and the achievements made by the Government in the past nine years.

EAM thereafter visited Namibia from 04-06 June 2023. This was the first visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Namibia. During the visit EAM called on H.E. Mr. Hage Geingob, President of Namibia and also co-chaired the inaugural Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister , Ms. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (DPM). EAM also addressed the Indian Diaspora based in Namibia besides meeting with the Indian diamond business community. He also formally inaugurated the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (INCEIT) in Windhoek, in the presence of DPM and Minister of Higher Education Itah Kandjii-Murangi.

The visit provided an opportunity for high-level interactions both in South Africa and Namibia, and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship that India enjoys with these countries.