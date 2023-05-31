EAM will visit South Africa from 01- 03 June 2023 to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Capetown. Besides attending the meeting he will also hold a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart Ms. Naledi Pandor. He will call on the President of South Africa and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other BRICS Foreign Ministers and participating ‘Friends of BRICS’ Ministers from other countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Capetown. EAM will thereafter visit Namibia from 04-06 June 2023. This will be the first visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Namibia. During the visit EAM will call on the top leadership of the country and also meet with other Ministers of the Government. EAM will also co-chair the inaugural Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister , Ms. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. He will also interact with the Indian Diaspora based in Namibia. EAM’s visit to South Africa and Namibia is expected to further strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries.

