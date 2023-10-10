Informa Markets (www.InformaMarkets.com), a leading global exhibition and conference organiser, today announced the launch of the first-ever Africa Energy Expo, set to take place in the vibrant city of Kigali, Rwanda, from 20 to 22 February 2024.

This flagship event is designed to facilitate critical discussions, foster collaboration, and drive progress in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) while advancing Africa's Power Vision goals. It comes at a crucial juncture in global energy discourse, aligning with the goals established during COP 27 and setting the stage for the relationships and investments critical to COP 28.

Endorsed by the Rwanda Ministry of Infrastructure and supported by the Rwanda Convention Bureau, the Africa Energy Expo, and the Africa Energy Leadership Summit are pivotal gatherings of African decision-makers tackling the continent's energy infrastructure gap.

“As Rwanda proudly hosts the inaugural Africa Energy Expo, we are fully aware of the persistent energy challenges across our continent, with 43% of the African population lacking electricity access and 970 million people still in need of clean cooking solutions. Rwanda has made remarkable progress in our pursuit of universal electricity access, achieving an access rate of 70%, with 20% of this success attributed to off-grid solutions such as solar home systems and mini-grids. These initiatives are not only extending access but also fostering the growth of renewable energy sources. Through the Africa Energy Expo, we are transforming these challenges into concrete solutions.,” says Gen. Caesar -The Chief Technical Advisor in charge of Energy at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Rwanda.

“We are very pleased that Rwanda has been chosen to host the Africa Energy Expo in February 2024. This event is not just about energy; it's about powering Africa's future. Our country is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation, making it the ideal destination to advance access to modern, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions in Africa. To the guests and delegates who will be attending the Africa Energy Expo 2024, we look forward to welcoming you to Kigali and ensuring that you have a memorable experience.”, Candy Basomingera, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Confirmed Speakers at Africa Energy Expo

The event boasts a diverse and influential lineup of speakers, each representing a distinct facet of Africa’s dynamic energy ecosystem. Confirmed speakers include:

Johan van den Berg , Head of Secretariat, AEEP (Africa-EU Energy Partnership)

, Head of Secretariat, AEEP (Africa-EU Energy Partnership) Teddy Mpinganzima Mugabo , CEO, Rwanda Green Fund

, CEO, Rwanda Green Fund Dr Joy Ogaji , MD/CEO, Association of Power Generation Companies

, MD/CEO, Association of Power Generation Companies Pat Thaker , Editorial and Regional Director, MEA, The Economist Intelligence

, Editorial and Regional Director, MEA, The Economist Intelligence Benedict Craven , Principal Economist and Country Risk Manager, The Economist Intelligence

, Principal Economist and Country Risk Manager, The Economist Intelligence Olamide Niyi Afuye , CEO, AMDA (Africa Minigrid Developers Association)

, CEO, AMDA (Africa Minigrid Developers Association) Annick Muhama , Director General for Energy, Ministry of Infrastructure – Rwanda (Advisory Board Chair)

, Director General for Energy, Ministry of Infrastructure – Rwanda (Advisory Board Chair) NJ Ayuk , Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber

, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber Didier Nkurikiyimfura , Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Smart Africa

, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Smart Africa Eng Sule Abdulaziz , MD/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria; Executive Board Chairman, West African Power Pool

, MD/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria; Executive Board Chairman, West African Power Pool Fadilah Tchoumba , Secretary General, ABAN (Africa Business Angels Network)

, Secretary General, ABAN (Africa Business Angels Network) Joan Chahenza , Senior Technical Advisor, USAID/Power Africa Healthcare Electrification and Telecommunications Alliance (HETA)

, Senior Technical Advisor, USAID/Power Africa Healthcare Electrification and Telecommunications Alliance (HETA) John van Zuylen , CEO, Africa Solar Industry Association

, CEO, Africa Solar Industry Association Mwila Lando, Social Entrepreneur

“Africa Energy Expo is primed to foster essential relationships and catalyse strategic investments within the energy sector,” says Azzan Mohamed, Informa Markets Group Director – Energy Portfolio, EMEA. “It aims to connect regulators, utilities, and governments with policymakers while also establishing an enabling framework for resource sharing between African nations.”

Pan-Africa representation of energy industry players

The Africa Energy Expo is a truly pan-African event at which the entire value chain of stakeholders across Africa’s energy sector will be represented. Leading exhibitors from across Africa and beyond will showcase the latest products and solutions, focusing on five vital sectors: Renewable and Clean Energy, Conventional Power Generation, Smart Solutions, Transmission and Distribution, and Backup Generators and Critical Power solutions.

Taking place alongside the Africa Energy Expo is the Africa Energy Leadership Summit. Themed 'Investments, integration, infrastructure, and governance for the energy transition,' the Summit aims to forge partnerships that will accelerate targeted interventions and focus on advancing a just, fair, and sustainable energy transition, embodying Africa's commitment to bridging its energy infrastructure divide.

In addition, the Africa Energy Expo features exhibitors’ workshops and an Entrepreneurs Forum. This forum offers business skills training for new market entrants, youth, entrepreneurs, and industry mentors, providing an opportunity for project owners and stakeholders to network, mobilize resources, and address crucial issues around policy and projects in an enabling environment.

In addition, interactive deep dive sessions on hot-button topics will enable peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, allowing stakeholders across the value chain to define the solutions that will drive the sector forward.

Collaborating for the benefit of the African energy sector

“Informa Markets’ hosted buyer programme and Investor Club are key features of our energy events. Our dedicated team facilitates conversations, business deals, and MOUs worth billions of US dollars between energy stakeholders in Africa on a daily basis, and we look forward to doing so at the Africa Energy Expo as well,” says Mohamed.

“Africa Energy Expo springs from the success of a 48-year legacy in building events, connecting the right buyers, facilitating dialogue, and supporting economic growth across the Middle East and Africa. Our leading energy events boast a 95%+ exhibitor satisfaction rating – in revenue terms, this translates into USD1.86 billion in total business per flagship edition, delivering USD1.3 million in average sales per exhibitor in the Middle East region, and USD900 million by exhibitors across Africa. With a proven record across events like Middle East Energy Dubai, Nigeria Energy, and Egypt Energy, we’re bringing this success to Rwanda to help move the continent towards its energy goals.”

In Africa, for Africa

Rwanda, renowned for its sustainable development initiatives, impressive pre-pandemic GDP growth, and resilient recovery from global challenges, is the perfect backdrop for the Africa Energy Expo. Positioned at the heart of Africa, its central location and ease of access are conducive to a pan-African energy event. Moreover, Rwanda's commitment to sustainability, outlined in the country’s Vision 2050, aligns with Africa Energy Expo’s goals of promoting a sustainable energy future.

Africa Energy Expo 2024 promises to be a landmark event that unites stakeholders, promotes sustainable energy solutions, and propels Africa toward a brighter energy future.

Bookings for exhibition space and sponsorship opportunities are now open. Please get in touch with the team here (https://apo-opa.info/46IJZEl) and engage with 4000+ hard-to-reach buyers from across the continent.

For more information about Africa Energy Expo 2024, please visit Africa Energy Expo | Home (Africa-EnergyExpo.com).