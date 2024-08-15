The world’s largest civilian hospital ship, the Global Mercy™, was welcomed back to Freetown yesterday in a partnership between international charity Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) and the Government of Sierra Leone to deliver more than 1,400 life-transforming surgeries and continued training opportunities for Sierra Leonean healthcare workers.

The Global Mercy departed the country in June after spending the previous ten months performing 1,979 life-changing surgeries for 1,728 patients and training 145 healthcare professionals on board in that time.

The ship's return followed an invitation from President Julius Maada Bio for Mercy Ships to extend their stay to continue supporting the delivery of safe surgery and training in Sierra Leone.

In his address last week, President Bio highlighted his commitment to affordable and quality healthcare for all Sierra Leoneans, aiming for Universal Health Coverage, and affirmed the partnership with Mercy Ships, which began in 1992.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the charity selected patients in 12 locations across the country for the upcoming field service and supports ongoing training for staff at Connaught Hospital and students at the University of Sierra Leone, in line with Sierra Leone’s strategic healthcare plan.

The ship’s return, after a brief annual maintenance period in Tenerife to fulfill maritime law, was celebrated as the Global Mercy docked.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Austin Demby welcomed the ship for the second time expressing his excitement about the possibilities of free surgeries for people in desperate need.

He said: “I’m extremely happy that Mercy Ships honoured the President’s call to stay longer to provide life-changing surgeries and train our healthcare professionals. In the next ten months, the ship will perform over 1,400 free surgeries and will continue on-ship training for 130 healthcare workers. As Minister of Health, I am excited about this possibility and very proud of the partnership with Mercy Ships.”

Dr. Sandra Lako, Mercy Ships Country Director for Sierra Leone, said: “We are delighted that the Global Mercy has returned to Sierra Leone. With the strong partnerships formed, we will build upon the existing impact and momentum, to support government plans towards the sustainable development of the surgical care system.”

The ship, its volunteers and the Sierra Leonean day crew will now prepare the hospital on board the ship to deliver the next phase of free surgeries for surgical programmes including maxillofacial/head and neck, general, paediatric orthopaedic, paediatric general, reconstructive plastic, and ophthalmic.

