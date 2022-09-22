Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Hon. Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Water Resources&Electricity for the Democratic Republic of Congo is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re honoured to host Hon. Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng at Africa Oil Week. His presence is a valued addition to Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“Mr. Mukaleng is the Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity. This will be Hon. Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng's first year and a half in office representing water resources and electricity for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mr. Mukaleng’s presence at the African Oil Conference of 2022 is to expand energy resources for the country. The priority is increasing the availability of residential electricity and other utilities over the next two years. The DRC only saw 19% of the population have access to electricity in 2019.

With the new and smaller government settling in the country since 2021, it is Mr. Mukaleng’s duty to earn financing and seek plausible solutions to increase utility resources. The new government leaders in the DRC are focused on connecting 30% of its population to electricity by 2024. Renewable energy will still be a priority as the country has received support from international banks and green deal alliances (https://bit.ly/3LzNaVy). The DRC’s sustainability commitment has been in process since 2021with the Scaling Mini Grid Program (SMG) that will allow clean energy in the country's 145 territories. Mr. Mukaleng is not dismissing any resources to get DRC constituents on track to have utilities available in a third of the households of Congo by 2024.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (www.Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media Contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.