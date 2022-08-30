Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Hon. Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga of the Democratic Republic of Congo is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Hydrocarbons for the Democratic Republic of Congo is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town to ensure he continues to support regionally. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Having already successfully secured excellent exploration commitments in his short time in office to date, Ntubuanga is a champion for oil and gas discoveries for the Congo, which has the second largest crude oil reserves in Central and Southern Africa, after Angola.

“We’re so pleased to have Hon. Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga attend Africa Oil Week. We support his commitment to stimulating the Democratic Republic of Congo with much-needed revenue from its rich resources whilst taking precious environmental concerns into account,” said Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy at Africa Oil Week.

“Africa Oil Week are close partners with the Democratic Republic of Congo and as an organisation we are both proud and honoured to be delivering the first outing for Minister Ntubuanga to promote the 27 oil blocks and three gas blocks in DRC,” Sinclair announced.

Sinclair went on to say, “Having recently spent time in Kinshasa with the Minister and his team, it is evident DRC are on course for one of the most exciting periods in its oil and gas history. I was personally at the opening of the licence round in July, and it is clear this is a very important moment under the expert stewardship of Minister Ntubuanga. We are looking forward to Hon Minister Ntubuanga’s exclusive announcements for his vision for the 30 blocks at Africa Oil Week in Cape Town from the 3 – 7 October. It will be a unique experience for operators and investors to view data and understand the regulatory frameworks for participation in the licence round.”

The blocks that will be promoted at Africa Oil Week are the three located in the coastal basin of the Kongo Central province, and a further nine located in Cuvette Centrale. The Hon Minister will be outlining 11 blocks close to Lake Tanganyika and an additional four near Lake Albert.

Building on the announcement on the bidding round, Sinclair explained, “The prospectivity of the sizable discoveries have already been made on the Ugandan side of the prospect, which means the Lake Albert opportunity is very compelling – what an exciting prospect to showcase at Africa Oil Week.

Minister Ntubuanga has shown great leadership to balance the environment with the economic opportunity for DRC. I have no doubt the gold standard preparation of the DRC under the Minister’s stewardship will result in a strong DRC upstream with minimal impact to the environment.”

There are an additional three blocks open for gas exploration situated in the Lake Kivu region. It has been estimated that there is a potential of 5 billion barrels of oil, with DRC also having an estimated 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.