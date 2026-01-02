The President of the Republic of The Gambia, President Adama Barrow has unveiled a plaque renaming the University of Gambia’s School of Agriculture and Environmental Services as Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Services. The historic occasion recognized and immortalized Adesina’s name, leadership, contributions to Africa, and his visionary role in the transformation of agriculture and food security on the continent.

Adesina, whose tenure as President of the African Development Bank Group (2015 to 2025), was marked by strategic development gains across the continent, pioneered a transformative High 5 program to Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Integrate Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the quality of life of the people of Africa. According to the Bank’s data, the program impacted on the lives of over 535 million people.

Under his leadership, the African Development Bank’s capital rose from $93 billion to $318 billion, the highest in the history of the Bank. The institution won several global accolades including the most transparent financial institution in the world, and best multilateral development bank in the world, while maintaining its AAA credit rating by global credit rating agencies.

Under Adesina’s leadership, the African Development Bank launched the Feed Africa strategy to transform agricultural sector and food production, which provided food security for over 104 million people.

In The Gambia, fulfilling a decades old dream since independence in the 60s, the Bank under Adesina’s leadership financed a now iconic and historic landmark bridge connecting The Gambia and Senegal. The new bridge seamlessly cuts travel time between both countries by hours and boosts trade and regional integration.

The decision of the Government of The Gambia and the University of The Gambia was communicated in a letter dated 27th November 2025 by the Honorable Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, who said, “Your tenure as President of the African Development Bank has been transformative, driving economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable development across Africa. Your leadership in launching the Feed Africa Strategy and the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative has revolutionized agricultural productivity and food security, empowering millions of smallholder farmers and enhancing climate resilience.

The citation adds, “Beyond your tenure at the African Development Bank, your pioneering reforms as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture laid a foundation for modernizing the agricultural sector, boosting food production, and creating economic opportunities. Your tireless advocacy for leveraging agriculture as a catalyst for industrialization, job creation, and youth empowerment continues to inspire policies across the continent.”

Recognizing Adesina’s exceptional leadership, and his belief in the transformative power of Africa talent and ingenuity, the University said, “By naming our School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in your honor, we seek to immortalize your legacy and inspire our students to emulate your vision, determination, and passion for Africa’s development This decision reflects our profound appreciation for your exceptional leadership and enduring belief in the transformative power of African talent and ingenuity”.

In a letter of appreciation to President Barrow, Adesina said

“It is with great humility and a deep sense of gratitude that I write this letter to express to you my immense appreciation of the exceptional honor you have conferred on me , with the renaming of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the University of The Gambia as “Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. It is a rare honor which immortalizes my name in recognition of my leadership in supporting the transformation of agriculture in Africa. It is an exceptional honor. I wish to convey to you, Your Excellency, my most profound gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for this exceptional honor. I look forward to visiting The Gambia soon to witness this monumental development which will remain ever green in my memory”.

Adesina also expressed his deep and appreciation gratitude to the Honorable Minister of Higher

Education, Research, Science and Technology, the Chairman and members of the Governing Council, the Vice Chancellor and the Dean of the School of Agriculture, of University of The Gambia.

In 2023, President Adama Barrow awarded Dr. Akinwumi Adesina the country’s highest national honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic in recognition of his leadership and immense contributions to The Gambia and Africa.

