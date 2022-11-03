Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to President Cortizo Cohen and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Panamanian people.

HM the King takes this opportunity to voice His satisfaction with the friendship and cooperation that characterize the relations between the two countries, stressing His determination to continue to work together with Cortizo Cohen to strengthen them in the service of the common interests of the friendly Moroccan and Panamanian peoples.

