His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to president of the Central African Republic His sincere congratulations and wishes of prosperity for the Central African people.

HM the King voices, on this occasion, His satisfaction with the exemplary ties of friendship that unite the two countries, assuring Touadéra of His firm will to work with him to consolidate bilateral relations within the framework of an active South-South cooperation and an innovative partnership.

The Sovereign says he is convinced that the Central African president's commitment to the values of peace and democracy would enable his country to continue to promote inter-African friendship and cooperation with serenity.