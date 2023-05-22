His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, on the occasion of his country's national day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Al-Alimi and the brotherly Yemeni people His warmest congratulations and best wishes for security, stability and prosperity.
HM the King commends, on this occasion, the ties of solid brotherhood, fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, praying to the Almighty to crown with success Al Alimi's efforts to achieve peace, security and stability within the framework of the full unity and national sovereignty of brotherly Yemen.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.