On the morning of July 1, 2025, Aissatou, a young mother from Diamniadio, arrived early at the health center, her two-month-old baby snuggled against her. She hadn’t come for a routine consultation—today, her child was receiving the new hexavalent vaccine.

“Before, I was afraid of multiple injections for my baby. Today, the health workers explained to me that a single dose protects against six serious diseases. It’s reassuring to know that he’ll suffer less while being better protected,” confides Aissatou, gazing at her sleeping son.

Like her child, 640,000 infants are targeted this year by the new vaccination schedule. Thanks to the introduction of the hexavalent vaccine, they will be protected against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and poliomyelitis—all in a single shot.

Behind this apparent simplification lies a long process of preparation. The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), with technical and financial support from partners such as Gavi and the World Health Organization (WHO), led an ambitious transition. WHO in particular trained nearly 6,000 health workers, ensured rigorous cold chain management (the vaccine must be kept between +2°C and +8°C), and deployed digital real-time monitoring tools.

“Hexavalent represents a qualitative leap for us vaccinators. A single injection means faster vaccination, less crying, and above all, greater protection,” explains Aminata, a vaccinator in Diamniadio.

1.6 million doses have been positioned across the country’s 14 regions. The aim is to achieve at least 90% vaccination coverage by the end of the year. And the expected benefits are considerable: according to Ministry of Health projections, the introduction of this vaccine could halve hospitalizations for the targeted diseases by 2030.

For Dr. Badiane, coordinator of the national EPI, this reform marks a turning point: “It’s not just a change of vaccine—it’s a new paradigm. We’re simplifying the schedule, strengthening immunity, and gaining in effectiveness in the field. WHO’s support has been decisive at every stage.”

Beyond the numbers and logistics, it’s families like Aissatou’s who are feeling the change in concrete terms: less stress at each vaccination appointment, a better understanding of health issues, and above all, renewed confidence in the healthcare system.

Dr. Jean-Marie Vianny Yameogo, WHO Representative in Senegal, sees this transition as an illustration of health equity: “Introducing the hexavalent vaccine means offering every Senegalese child the same chance to grow up in good health. It’s a concrete commitment to reducing inequalities and building a fairer future for all.”

As she leaves the health center, vaccination booklet in hand, Aissatou takes a moment to smile. “I’ll be back for the other doses. My child deserves the best possible protection.”

An individual decision—but a collective step towards a healthier future.