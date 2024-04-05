The Indonesian Government delegation led by the Deputy for Emergency Management at BNPB, Maj. Gen. Fajar Setyawan and the Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Ambassador Sunarko, handed over humanitarian aid from the Indonesian Government to the Sudanese Government which was received directly by the Sudanese Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim is located at Port Sudan International Airport.

Humanitarian aid packages were carried using chartered Garuda Indonesia planes. The total value of assistance reached USD 1 million, consisting of 238 types of medicines weighing 12.44 tons to treat emergency conditions, medical oncology, medical chronics, as well as blood bank supplies and medical consumables.

This assistance is a form of close relations between Indonesia and Sudan as well as a solidarity commitment to help alleviate the conditions of the Sudanese people who are experiencing a health crisis due to the ongoing armed conflict.

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Fajar Setyawan said that the Indonesian Government was trying to respond quickly to requests for humanitarian assistance from the Sudanese Government. Indonesia has always considered Sudan as a close friendly country, even though it is separated by a long distance. It is hoped that this assistance can help ease the burden on people who are undergoing treatment and need treatment and medication.

Minister of Health Haitham expressed his appreciation to Indonesia for the solidarity and assistance provided to help the Sudanese people who are affected by the war. The Minister of Health believes that this assistance will have a positive impact on the Sudanese people. Dr. Haitham also expressed his commitment to immediately distribute this aid to those in need.

This assistance is the second batch of Indonesia's humanitarian assistance to Sudan. Previously in December 2023, Indonesia through the Indonesian Red Cross provided medical assistance worth IDR. 2 billion (USD 127,000) in the form of medical equipment and medicines weighing 10 tons.

This provision of assistance reflects the Indonesian Government's commitment to supporting humanitarian issues in the international world, including health issues faced by friendly countries.​