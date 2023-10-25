The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday (24/10) carried out the handover of duties and responsibilities (Sertijab) of temporary Communications Officer/Diplomatic Information Officer Hardiyono Kurniawan to Mr. Surya Permana. The handover was held in the Meeting Room of the Temporary Office of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

On this occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador, Mr. Sunarko, expressed his appreciation for the dedication of Mr. Hardiyono Kurniawan who has filled the vacancy for Communications Officer for the last three months.

Apart from that, Ambassador Sunarko also warmly welcomed the arrival of Mr. Surya Permana who will serve as the new Communications Officer. With extensive experience while serving as the Indonesian Representative, Mr. Surya Permana is expected to be able to carry out his duties well at the Indonesian Embassy in Port Sudan amidst the challenges of the current situation and conditions.

The handover ceremony took place smoothly and solemnly in the presence of Indonesian Embassy staff, the event ended with congratulations and continued with friendly hospitality and group photos.