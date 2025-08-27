The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced the top 60 high-school-age boys and girls from 21 countries across Africa who will participate in the 21st Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp, which will be held at Petit Stade and BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, from Saturday, August 23 – Tuesday, August 26, marking the first time that the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in East Africa after previous editions in Angola, Egypt, Senegal and South Africa.

The campers, who include two NBA Academy Africa prospects, will be coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, 1996-97 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Kerry Kittles, 2005-06 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Marvin Williams, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, Indiana Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori.

Utah Jazz Vice President of Global Scouting Luca Desta (Ethiopia), Toronto Raptors Director of Global Scouting&International Affairs Patrick Engelbrecht (South Africa), President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches Patrick Hunt (Australia) and Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Prosper Karangwa (Rwanda) will serve as BWB Africa camp directors. Raptors Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jonathan Lee and LA Clippers Director of Medical Services and Head Athletic Trainer Jasen Powell will serve as the camp’s sports performance coaches.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life-skills and leadership development sessions. A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the male and female players who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

The players and coaches will also take part in social responsibility programming, including a wheelchair basketball clinic in collaboration with the Rwandan Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and a clinic for 100 elderly women in collaboration with international sport-for-development organization Shooting Touch on Sunday, Aug. 24, and a coaching clinic and Her Time to Play leadership workshop for the female campers on Monday, Aug. 25.

BWB Africa 2025 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear.

BWB has reached more than 4,600 participants from 144 countries and territories since 2001, with 142 former campers drafted into the NBA and WNBA or signed as free agents. Fourteen former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA and WNBA since the first BWB Africa camp in 2003, including 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012) and 2025 No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns; South Sudan; ties to Uganda; BWB Africa 2023). Seventy-two former BWB Africa campers have been featured on Basketball Africa League (BAL) rosters over the league’s first five seasons.

Follow the camp using the hashtag #BWBAfrica on Facebook, Instagram and X.

The following is a complete list of players participating in BWB Africa 2025

(roster subject to change):

GIRLS ROSTER NAME COUNTRY Miraldina Buitchi Angola Synthia Mbeutom Cameroon Alexandra Djonkou Cameroon Malak Elhemaly Egypt Hana Mohamed Saad Ahmed Elbaz Egypt Yasmin Ahmed Egypt Tahina Oceane Rasata-Andriamasy Madagascar Lala Toure Mali Assitan Diarisso Mali Couda Keita Mali Maimouna Traore Mali Ines Bouboul Morocco Sabrin El Hilali Morocco Franca Iyamah Nigeria Enioluwa Oyedeji Nigeria Liliane Ingabire Rwanda Fatoumata Sall Senegal Ouly Seye Senegal Fatou Mbengue Senegal Liamisha Grace Aboo South Africa Magret Marieu Lual South Sudan Nyamal Nurah Gatluak Pathot South Sudan Namnyaki Isaya Mollel Tanzania Pendo Lashipai Laizer Tanzania Malak Chehidi Tunisia Shiphrah Kiranda Uganda Melissa Margareth Taliba Uganda Olivia Atima Amani Uganda Shella Mbulo Zambia Bupe Mubanga Zambia

BOYS ROSTER NAME COUNTRY Akram Saadaoui Algeria Daniel Nsalambi Agostinho Miller Angola Motheo Masule Botswana Wendkouni Marc Ilboudo Burkina Faso Yvesrostand Makembe Cameroon *Joachim Basson Cameroon Pascal Baruti Bauma Democratic Republic of the Congo Mwana Ntemba Michael Djuma Democratic Republic of the Congo Rami Magdy Abdelsayed Malek Egypt Belal Sohaib Egypt Ben Ayugi Kenya Wael Aguenaou Morocco Noah Mohamed El Baze Morocco Almoustapha Hama Ide Niger Ayomide Ibrahim Nigeria Moses Egbujor Nigeria Chibueze John Okechukwu Nigeria Mwesigwa Willilams Sean Rwanda Plamedie Bizimana Kayira Rwanda Gabriel Ndoba Mwimba Rwanda Pape Moussa Diallo Senegal Modou Khabane Gueye Senegal Mohamed Badiane Senegal Mohamed Mbacke Niane Senegal Siyabonga Mashaba South Africa Enzokuhle Mweli South Africa Ajak Aguer Akech South Sudan Thon Marial Bior Alier South Sudan *Matong Muorwel South Sudan Feisal Shukuru Mlanzi Tanzania

*NBA Academy Africa prospect

