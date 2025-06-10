On May 20, the 2025 Taklimakan Rally kicked off in the Taklimakan Desert, China’s largest desert. Dubbed the “Dakar of Asia,” this grueling event is renowned for its harsh environment and extreme challenges. It stands as the pinnacle of long-distance off-road racing in China and is considered one of the world’s top desert rallies. A decade after winning the overall championship, GWM (www.GWM-Global.com) returns to the race with mass-production models from three major product lines, aiming for victory and showcasing its technological strength and confidence.

The 2025 GWM Taklimakan Rally Team lineup reflects the company’s strategic self-assurance. Every vehicle in the race is a mass-production model, including the HAVAL B26 (gasoline), HAVAL H9 (diesel), TANK300 Hi4-T, TANK400 Hi4-T, TANK500 Hi4-Z, and the GWM POER V6. All these vehicles are equipped with stock engines and transmissions identical to those sold to consumers, with only essential safety modifications for competition. By choosing to race with the same vehicles as its customers, GWM subjects its R&D, quality control, and validation systems to the ultimate test, proving the reliability, durability, and stability of its products under extreme rally conditions.

The HAVAL team is fielding a dual-power lineup with two HAVAL B26 and two HAVAL H9 models (gasoline and diesel), continuing its mission as a “global SUV expert” to represent the hardcore SUV segment in head-to-head competition. Through the rally, HAVAL demonstrates its latest advancements in all-terrain off-road technologies, truly embodying the transition from everyday life to the race track.

The TANK Hi4 team brings a pioneering new energy lineup to the rally, entering the newly established NEV (New Energy Vehicle) category for the first time. The TANK300 Hi4-T, TANK400 Hi4-T, and TANK500 Hi4-Z are all competing, testing the limits of power and energy efficiency under extreme climates and terrains. These advanced new energy architectures take on conventional competitors, pushing the boundaries of off-road capability through technological innovation.

The GWM POER V6 team represents Chinese pickups on the high-performance stage. The POER V6 is powered by a self-developed 3.0T engine, delivering explosive horsepower and instant throttle response, tearing through the desert terrain like a unleashed beast.

From gasoline to new energy, from SUVs to pickups, the GWM team breaks through brand boundaries and powertrain technologies to launch a full-scale assault. Each racing team embodies the brand’s “Smart Off-Road” philosophy, resonating with both product strength and brand spirit.

The China Taklimakan (International) Rally, officially known as the Taklimakan Desert Auto-Moto Rally, was founded in 2005. After years of development, this event—known as the “Dakar of the East”—has become an internationally recognized rally sanctioned by the FIA. Held in China’s largest desert, the rally’s extreme challenges and stunning natural landscapes attract competitors from all over the world each year.

The 2025 Taklimakan Rally spans approximately 4,500 kilometers, with 2,350 kilometers of special stages. It traverses regions such as Aksu, Kashgar, and Hotan in Xinjiang, covering China’s most iconic and extreme terrains—deserts, gobi, and yardangs. With 65% of the course set in desert zones, the rally delivers peak intensity, posing a brutal test of driver skill and a deep examination of vehicle capabilities including chassis tuning, powertrain cooling, suspension setup, and drivetrain responsiveness.

Taklimakan is both a proving ground for products and a crucible for brand spirit. From data collection and issue reviews to structural validation and performance fine-tuning, the rally becomes an integral part of GWM’s product development system. At the same time, the race serves as a powerful medium for spreading the brand’s culture.

This high-stakes desert rally takes place from May 20 to June 1, traversing brutal and ever-changing terrain, pushing both vehicles and drivers to their limits, while capturing the eager attention of off-road enthusiasts around the world.