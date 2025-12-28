Guineans are called to the polls this Sunday, December 28, 2025, to elect the president of the Republic for the next seven years. Approximately 6.7 million voters are participating in this two-round election in the French-speaking West African country, a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to elect their new president from among nine candidates selected by the Supreme Court: outgoing President General Mamadi DOUMBOUYA, Mr. Abdoulaye Yéro BALDÉ, Dr. Makalé CAMARA, the only female candidate, Mr. Ibrahima Abé SYLLA, Mr. Faya Lansana MILLIMOUNO, Mr. Abdoulaye KOUROUMA, Mr. Mohamed NABÉ, Mr. Elhadj Bouna KEITA, and Mr. Mohamed Shérif TOUNKARA.

A delegation of ECOWAS observers led by Dr. Abdoulie Janneh, head of the organization’s observation mission, including the ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, H.E. Louis Blaise Aka Brou, H.E. John Akel BALLOUT Jr., Liberia’s Ambassador to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, the representative of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Edwin Melvin SNOWE JR, the Head of the ECOWAS Electoral Assistance Division, Mr. Serigne Mamadou KA, and other officials visited several polling stations and offices in the municipalities of Kaloum, Dixinn, and Boulbinet in Conakry to observe the effective start of operations.

A second ECOWAS delegation, led by Senator Lawan Gana Guba, Deputy Head of the ECOWAS EOM, accompanied by Mr. Abdou Kolley, Director of the Office of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Olawale Emmanuel Awe, Ambassador of Nigeria to ECOWAS, Ms. Marie Saine, representative of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, visited several polling stations in the municipalities of Conakry, including Gbéssia and Kaloum, to observe the atmosphere at the opening of the polls.

ECOWAS officials stated they had observed that all the polling stations they visited had opened at the appointed time and noted the high turnout, including women and young people.

Speaking to the press after these visits, Dr. Janneh emphasized the importance of this crucial step toward a return to constitutional and democratic order in the country, and expressed his hope that the vote would proceed under good conditions.

It should be noted that during the day, the head of the ECOWAS EOM visited the situation rooms of ECOWAS, WANEP (West African Network for Peacebuilding), and Guinean civil society organizations to obtain statistics and information on the conduct of the election throughout the country.