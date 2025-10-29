Aboubacar Camara, Minister of Energy, Hydropower and Hydrocarbons of Guinea-Conakry, has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power Conference, taking place from December 8–10, 2025, in Dakar, Senegal.

He is expected to outline Guinea-Conakry's strategic initiatives for transforming its energy landscape, including detailing the country's efforts to diversify its energy portfolio across various sources. Minister Camara will provide insight into emerging block opportunities, engaging with global investors and project developers to advance exploration in the frontier market.

As the MSGBC region experiences an oil and gas boom – with Senegal and Mauritania achieving first gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project and Senegal reaching first oil from Sangomar this year – Guinea-Conakry is working to build on this momentum.

Under Minister Camara’s leadership, the country is positioning itself as the region’s next frontier for oil and gas exploration, advancing cooperation with international partners to unlock its hydrocarbon potential. Guinea-Conakry is finalizing terms for a licensing round offering 22 exploration blocks, and has established a National Seismic Data Visualization Center in partnership with SLB and TGS to enhance geological understanding for prospective investors.

Additionally, A $300 million LNG terminal at the Port of Kamsar – developed by the West Africa LNG Group – is set to support both import and export activities, while integrating a 1,900 MW gas-fired power plant to supply energy-intensive industries such as mining.

Guinea-Conakry is also advancing hydropower projects including the 450 MW Souapiti, the 300 MW Amaria and the 294 MW Koukoutamba projects, alongside plans to add 500 MW of solar capacity to the grid.

Beyond hydrocarbons, the country is scaling up renewable energy under the Ministers stewardship. In October 2025, the country increased its electricity trade capacity to 340,000 KVA, up from zero in 2015, driven by expanded generation and participation in the World Bank–funded 225 kV Gambia River Basin Development Organization regional interconnection network.

In August this year, Guinea Conakry launched a national consultation on the pan-African Mission 300 initiative, targeting a $272 million investment – including $132 million from the World Bank – to expand electricity access through renewable projects.

Meanwhile, In July 2025, the country secured €95.16 million to construct three hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 30 MW, further diversifying its energy mix.

“Guinea Conakry is strategically positioned in the MSGBC region, boasting significant untapped oil and gas reserves. The nation's dedication to developing its energy sector, exemplified by the fupcoming 22-block bid round, highlights a progressive strategy that will fuel economic growth and bolster regional energy collaboration,” says Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sectors, taking place under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasandPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.