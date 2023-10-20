The transitional government in Guinea, in partnership with the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), has received a large consignment of agricultural supplies in Guinea’s western town of Forécariah for distribution to local farmers.

The consignment, delivered on 13 October 2023, forms part of implementing the Emergency Food Production Project (https://apo-opa.info/3tIMeJw), spearheaded by the African Development Bank. Overall, the scheme aims to provide local farmers with 80 tonnes of fertiliser, 85 tonnes of certified rice seeds and 20 tonnes of certified maise seeds.

Guinean Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Farming, Mamoudou Nagnalen Barry, joined by the Bank’s Country Manager for Guinea, Léandre Bassolé, and local authorities from Kindia and Forécariah areas, received the supplies at a ceremony attended by representatives from several agricultural groups.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the African Development Bank Group for supporting Guinea’s development efforts, particularly the agricultural sector,” said Minister Barry. He called on farmers to ensure the inputs received were used well to increase productivity, strengthening Guinea’s food security.

The Bank Group approved Guinea's Emergency Food Production Project on 18 November 2022. It is part of the $1.5 billion African Emergency Food Production Facility (https://apo-opa.info/3rYo1OZ) launched by the Bank in May 2022 to tackle a potential food crisis in Africa triggered by the war in Ukraine. The programme made certified seeds and fertilisers available to 20 million farmers to produce an additional 38 million tonnes of food for Africans over two years.

Mr Bassolé encouraged the farmers to use the inputs to increase their production. He lauded the Guinean authorities for prioritising agriculture to boost food security, create jobs and foster entrepreneurship among young people.

At the national level, Guinea plans to supply 2,000 tonnes of rice seeds, 750 tonnes of maize and 500 tonnes of potatoes. It is providing farmers with 11,700 tonnes of fertiliser at a discounted price.

