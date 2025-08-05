African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies is proud to announce that Seyi Oladapo, Group CFO of Pan Ocean and the Newcross Companies, will be joining the continent’s premier energy event in Cape Town. His participation brings one of Nigeria’s most strategically positioned private energy players to the forefront of conversations on upstream growth, local capacity building and unlocking new investment across Africa’s hydrocarbon value chain.

As one of Nigeria’s most established oil companies, Pan Ocean is accelerating its growth – deploying advanced technologies such as aerial drones and ultrasonic meters to enhance asset security – pursuing an ambitious well-drilling campaign, and supporting Nigeria’s goal to reach 2 million barrels per day by 2025, while working to eliminate gas flaring by 2030. Pan Ocean and NewCross recently held a high-level meeting with NNPC leadership, underscoring their commitment to aligning with national strategic priorities and strengthening partnerships across the oil and gas exploration and production sectors.

Together with its sister company NewCross, Pan Ocean is carrying out drilling on OML 24, which is expected to add approximately 1,500 barrels per day of oil and around 4 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. The company also recently commissioned a vapor recovery unit compressor that channels gas to a processing plant, reducing flaring and improving efficiency. At AEW 2025, Oladapo’s participation will provide valuable insights into how Pan Ocean is using financial strategy to scale operations, manage risk and build strategic partnerships amid a rapidly evolving regional energy landscape.

“Pan Ocean and Newcross exemplify how indigenous private leadership can deliver meaningful growth and infrastructure value in Nigeria’s energy sector. Their participation at AEW 2025 reflects Africa’s shift toward home-grown, investment-ready energy operators that can partner globally and deliver local impact,” says Oré Onagbesan (http://apo-opa.co/4m5UV7g), Program Director (http://apo-opa.co/4m5UV7g), AEW: Invest in African Energies (http://apo-opa.co/4m5UV7g).

Oladapo’s engagement at AEW 2025 underscores the importance of Nigeria’s private sector in driving upstream capacity, aligning with broader continental goals of self-reliance, energy infrastructure development and investment draw. His participation also highlights how innovative financing and strategic partnerships are essential to unlocking Nigeria – and Africa’s – vast energy potential and securing sustainable growth.

