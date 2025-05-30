For the last three years, President Museveni through State House has been offering support to various roadside market vendors along major Highways like Gulu, Hoima and Mityana roads to boost their household incomes.

The 928 vendors who benefited from this latest business booster package were drawn from Kakooge Daily Market in Nakasongola, Kiyenje Daily Market and Balikyewunya Market (both in Luwero). The vendors who received Shs100,000 each, generally ply their trade in agricultural produce, roasted chicken and muchomo as well as beverages.

The package was delivered by State House officials led by the Senior Presidential Advisor-Elderly, Princess Pauline Nassolo and Private Secretary to H.E the President, Ms. Flora Kabibi.

Princess Nassolo revealed that President Museveni extended the financial support to the vendors with an aim of improving their household incomes.

“Mzee wants you to work and improve your livelihoods that’s why he always empowers you economically,” she said.

“The last time we came here, you told us that some of you have never benefited from the Parish Development Model or Emyooga programs so H.E the President decided to offer you this support of Shs100,000 to each one of you as you wait to benefit from other government programs.”

Princess Nassolo also cautioned the vendors against unconstructive politicking, advising them that they should instead focus on fighting poverty through stabilizing their homestead incomes.

“When time for politics comes, go and vote then come back to your workstations and always support someone who supports you. I’m very sure Mzee has played his part, now it’s your time to reciprocate,” she added.

Additionally, Princess Nassolo urged the parents to take good care of their children and groom them to be responsible citizens of Uganda.

“Our country is facing a lot of challenges when it comes to morality. Advise your children against immorality and criminality. We want to have morally uplift citizens of Uganda.”

In a special way, the Senior Presidential Advisor appreciated the youth of Greater Luwero for listening to President Museveni’s message of wealth creation.

“Thank you for joining the money economy. Mzee is proud of you.”

On her part, Ms. Kabibi called upon the vendors to appreciate President Museveni for being a visionary leader who cares for the wellbeing of all Ugandans.

“Because he cares, that’s why he sends this financial support to you to grow your businesses,” she stated.

“Although the package is small, please utilise it well. H.E the President will send you more support,” she assured.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Luwero District, Mr. Richard Bwabye Ntulume asked the vendors to utilise the financial support from the President well.

He said the package is meant to empower them economically and that they should vote for the President again in 2026 for more development.

On the other hand, the vendors expressed gratitude to President Museveni for offering additional capital to their enterprises.

The Chairperson of Kakooge Daily Market, Ms. Sofia Namusisi hailed President Museveni for always extending a helping hand to ordinary Ugandans.

“He has done us good. Some of us even received PDM and again he has offered us more support. All I can say is that our people are so happy. Long live President Museveni,” she said.

“Your Excellency, thank you also for sending a trustworthy and transparent team, the package has been well received.”

Ms. Namusisi further disclosed that she was going to use the money to add capital into her business.

On the other hand, she requested President Museveni to set up a modern market for them, saying that the current one is in a poor state.

Ms. Betty Nazziwa, 75, a vendor at Kakooge Daily Market also thanked the President for the financial support.

“Thank you, President Museveni, for helping a poor woman like me. I’m going to use this money to grow my business so that I can properly look after my family,” she said.

Another vendor at Kakooge Daily Market, Mr. Joseph Kato Tebandeke also expressed gratitude to the President for helping ordinary Ugandans like him to improve their household incomes.

“This support from President Museveni is going to boost my matooke business,” Mr. Kato said.

Mr. Muhammad Ssonko, the Chairperson of Kakooge Chapati Operators Association thanked President Museveni for the various programs meant to help Ugandans fight poverty.

“As youths, we are now able to make money and look after our families because of President Museveni’s support. We are with him, and we shall support him again come 2026 general elections,” he noted.

Furthermore, Ms. Juliet Nababi, the Chairperson of Kiyenje Daily Market prayed for the good health of President Museveni so that he can continue leading and developing Uganda.

“We thank you, Your Excellency, for supporting us, especially women. This market is generally occupied by women, and we are your ardent supporters.”

Another vendor in Kiyenje Daily Market, Ms. Nabukenya Madinah called on fellow youths to desist from being idle and work towards improving their welfare.

“We are lucky that President Museveni supports us by giving us financial support. We should utilise this chance to create wealth.”

Mr. Nsimbe Livingstone, the Secretary of Kiyenje Daily Market said, “We are grateful to President Museveni for the support. We are going to utilise this money to grow our businesses.”

At Balikyewunya Market, Mr. Mark Ssesazi said President Museveni has always supported the vendors of Luwero and that it was the second time he was sending support to vendors of Balikyewunya.

Ms. Asiat Nankinga who first received President Museveni’s financial support in March 2023, said she used the money to add capital in her matooke business.

“Even today I have received the money from our President and I’m so grateful. This money is playing a vital role in helping us to develop, we are now able to look after our families. Thank you, President Museveni.”

The LC1 Chairperson of Binyonyi Village in Luwero West, Luwero Town Council, Mr. Kabaale Joseph Ssentongo on behalf of leaders in Luwero thanked President Museveni for supporting their people economically.

He said the financial package is a very big empowerment tool to vendors and it will go a long way in helping them grow their businesses.

“When our people get such money, they don’t need money from lenders who often give out loans with very high interest rates.”