Marine infrastructure operator Golar LNG recently signed a milestone deal to develop a floating LNG (FLNG) facility in Nigeria, bolstering the country’s gas commercialization efforts. Driving technology and innovation in the sector, Golar LNG CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo will discuss the company’s latest projects and role in monetizing Africa’s gas resources at the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference this November.

Golar LNG represents one of the largest independent owners and operators of marine-based LNG midstream infrastructure globally. In June 2024, the company signed an agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for the deployment of an FLNG facility offshore Niger Delta. With a capacity of 400-500 million standard cubic feet per day, the facility will produce LNG, LPG and condensate, monetizing proven gas reserves within the country’s shallow water acreage. With FID targeted by the end of 2024, first gas production is expected by 2027. In February 2024, the Gimi FLNG vessel – owned and operated by Golar LNG – arrived on site at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG development in Senegal and Mauritania, set to process over 400 million standard cubic feet of gas daily and representing a major project milestone.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Golar LNG is widely recognized for its innovation in Africa’s gas sector – notably, through the Hilli Episeyo FLNG vessel, which operates offshore Cameroon and represents Africa's first FLNG unit to be converted from an existing LNG carrier, with a production capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (MTPA). In addition to transforming Cameroon into a regional gas exporter, the vessel showcased Golar LNG's capability in pioneering offshore gas monetization and celebrated the offloading of its 100th LNG cargo last October. Golar LNG's work in Africa emphasizes modular, flexible LNG solutions that can be quickly deployed, reducing lead times and capital expenditure compared to traditional onshore LNG facilities.

“Golar LNG is playing a decisive role in scaling up gas commercialization across the continent, from pioneering groundbreaking FLNG solutions in Cameroon to monetizing untapped, shallow water resources in Nigeria. With gas at the heart of Africa’s energy transition, Golar LNG will help drive discussions at AEW 2024 on flexible, low-cost and fast-tracked LNG solutions that can succeed in a low price environment,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Africa's LNG sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by major investments and strategic projects across the continent. Key additions to production capacity include Mozambique's Area 1 LNG project, poised to produce 12.88 MTPA upon completion; Nigeria’s NLNG Train 7 project, expected to boost the country's LNG production capacity by 35% to 30 MTPA; Senegal and Mauritania's GTA project, set to deliver 2.5 MTPA in its first phase; and Tanzania’s LNG export project, which plans to develop a 10 MTPA facility. During the conference, Staubo is expected to discuss strategies for securing financing for LNG facilities, enhancing infrastructure and navigating above-ground challenges to ensure successful and on-time project delivery.