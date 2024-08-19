Angola anticipates an investment pipeline of up to $60 billion over the next five years as companies advance oil and gas projects across the country. Energy majors such as TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Chevron are investing in upstream oil and gas while E&P firms such as Afentra, Etu Energias, ReconAfrica and more expand their portfolios both on and offshore. As the pace of projects accelerates, so does the demand for accessible finance and legal support.

Global financiers and legal firms will join the Angola Oil&Gas conference&exhibition on October 2-3 to discuss investment opportunities, competitive fiscal regimes, and high-return projects supporting the country's growth.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Multilateral finance institution Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) provides project support through accessible financial solutions in Africa. In Angola, the company invested $60 million in Etu Energias – Angola’s largest private oil company – to support oil and gas production; is providing $100 million towards the construction of the 30,000 barrels per day Cabinda Oil Refinery; and invested approximately $165 million in Angola’s NOC Sonangol between 2021 and 2022. During AOG 2024, Taiwo Okwor, Vice President: Investments at the AFC will outline the impact these investments will have on Angola’s production.

Operating in eastern and southern Africa, development financial institution Trade and Development Bank (TBD) supports regional integration and development by providing trade and project finance. Recently, TBA secured a $100 million financing facility from British International Investment to support local businesses in Africa; signed an MoU with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to enhance trade solutions; and secured a $150 million finance facility from the African Development Bank to boost intra-African trade. During AOG 2024, TDB Head: Coverage, Indian Ocean-Lusophone Orlando Chongo will discuss downstream expansion and regional growth.

In addition to multinational institutions, regional finance players play a central role in supporting project development in Angola. As Africa’s largest lender by assets, Standard Bank is looking at strengthening its support for capital-intensive projects. For Angola, this creates newfound opportunities for projects to advance across the oil and gas value chain. Standard Bank’s Head of Oil&Gas Coverage-Southern Africa Paul Eardley-Taylor is speaking on a panel titled Beyond Oil: Angola’s Rise as a Gas Powerhouse at AOG 2024.

Financial institution Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has a strong track record of providing finance towards projects that support trade, energy and infrastructure. With an Angola Representative Office that offers on-the-ground market intelligence services, RMB supports trade, finance, infrastructure and sovereign lending in the country. Liz Williamson, Head of Energy Corporate Finance at RMB is speaking on a panel titled Perspectives on Investment: The Key to Doing Business in Angola at AOG 2024.

Meanwhile, corporate and commercial law firm MC Jurist – with over 20 years’ experience in the Angolan petroleum sector – offers a range of services covering corporate and commercial matters, employment, shopping, customs and tax. Specializing in legal and tax consultancy, the firm is committed to supporting projects in Angola’s oil and gas industry. Nuno Catanas, Founding Partner at MC Jurist, is leading a Master Class for petroleum and oilfield service providers at AOG 2024. Titled Master Class to Petroleum and Oilfield Service Providers, the session offers companies a comprehensive guide to preparing winning bids and efficient contracts.

During the 2023 edition of AOG, insurance company Protteja Seguros signed a deal with oil and gas company Petromar to develop a partnership and collaborate on social responsibility. Specializing in insurance consultancy, Protteja Seguros aims to enhance financial strength and transparency in Angolan oil and gas. Kianda Troso, CEO of Protteja Seguros is speaking on a panel titled A Seat at the Table: Access to Finance for Angolan Service Companies.

Consultancy firm EY also supports the growth and operations of companies in Angola through assurance, tax, law, strategy and transaction services. The company is one of the oldest professional service organizations active in the market in Angola and provides SME support by offering financial solutions tailored to Angolan companies. During AOG 2024, EY’s Partner and Energy Leader Andre Afonso; Managing Partner Carlos Basto; Financial Services Consulting Leader João Rueff Tavares; and Global Risk Leader Rui Bastos are speaking.

