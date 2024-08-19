A 14-year-old girl from Sierra Leone is free to follow her dreams of becoming a doctor after having a facial tumor removed by international health charity Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.com)

Without the timely surgery, the tumor would likely have continued to grow to the point of causing airway obstructions, and ultimately, death by suffocation.

Dr Didier-David Malis, a Mercy Ships volunteer oral maxillofacial surgeon from Switzerland who removed Lucy’s tumor, said it was: “It is an aggressive tumor, which could change her appearance from a functional and visual standpoint, impacting her relationship with others and dysfunction in terms of swallowing and speaking. Her eye has also been affected by being pushed away from the bed by the tumor."

The condition, which affected her bone and soft tissues, started as a severe pain in one of Lucy's teeth. The aching tooth eventually fell out, but the pain remained.

“It began to swell. I got her local herbs, but that did not help," explained Lucy’s mother, Isatu.

The swelling continued to grow, eventually becoming a bone tumor on Lucy's right cheek, likely caused by infection. Going to the hospital may have helped, but her family could not afford it.

“We never went to the hospital. We did not have the money to go,” shared Isatu.

The facial tumor was impossible to hide or ignore. The pain led to frequent absences from school, where her classmates became increasingly uncomfortable with her condition. Lucy became quiet and withdrawn.

Isatu said: “Lucy is bold, but when the other children started to laugh at her, she became very quiet.”

According to a study in 2022 (https://apo-opa.co/3YKpNkR), Sierra Leone faces a critical shortage of oral care service delivery and dental education with only one hospital with a fully staffed dental clinic and approximately three whole-time equivalent public sector dentists for the whole country, with an additional 4–7 dentists working in private sector. Amongst other factors, Lucy’s condition became worse because of a lack of proper medical care and education.

Thankfully, Sierra Leone’s government is working to strengthen its surgical and dental care system through strategic partnerships with organizations like Mercy Ships, which focuses on long-term education, training, and advocacy.

With the arrival of the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, the Global Mercy, to Sierra Leone, Lucy’s family heard the news they had been hoping for, free surgery would be possible.

The five-hour extensive surgery was a success. Lucy continued to stay on board the Global Mercy in one of the hospital wards, regaining her strength as she healed.

The constant presence of her mother and the commitment of the volunteer crew helped Lucy recover as quickly as possible. The nurses noted her strong personality.

American Jeri Harper, a pediatric nurse volunteer, said: “She’s the first person that ever got me up dancing at work because when she wanted you to do something, you did it.

“She's kind to other people. She became the center of everything that went on in that ward.”

After making a full recovery and leaving the hospital ship, Lucy was welcomed home by a cheering crowd. Amazed by her transformation, her uncle couldn’t help but exclaim, “Lucy! Lucy! Is that you?”

While she has missed a lot of school, her class teacher says she is catching up quickly in her classes.

In no time, Lucy regained her confidence. “I wasn’t feeling good when I had that thing on my face, because I did not like the shape of my face. I was ashamed because among my friends nobody has it, I was the only one with the big thing on my face. Now, after the surgery, I feel good,” she celebrated.

Lucy was excited to return to school and reclaim her future dream. She said: “I miss school so much. My favorite subject in school is science. I want to become a doctor in the future because I want to help people when they are sick.”

Now healed and healthy, there’s nothing standing in Lucy’s way.

The Global Mercy spent 10 months in Sierra Leone until June, performing 1,979 life-changing and lifesaving operations for women, men and children who have been robbed of years of healthy life for conditions that are easily treatable. The ship will return this month.

