The Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs have commended NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his immense contributions to a number of the transformational initiatives as Vice President.

The traditional leaders also welcomed Dr. Bawumia's vision for Ghana and his policies, throwing their royal weight behind the Vice President.

At a meeting in Goaso, between Dr. Bawumia and the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia stated his vision for Ghana and also explained policies in various sectors, which he said his government will implement to address challenges the country face and also propel the country forward.

After Dr. Bawumia's rallying address, a number of traditional rulers spoke in support of his policies and Presidential bid.

First to speak was President of the Ahafo Regional House Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who commended Dr. Bawumia's humility and also expressed confidence in his policies and ability to transform the country as President.

"Dr. Bawumia's humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt in my mind Bawumia means well for Ghana," said Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area.

"The way he is humble is so admirable. I believe if he continues as our next President, it will be good for this country and the next generation. Let us help him and vote for him massively because he has good policies for this country. And his humility is really good for this country because it promotes peace and unity."

The Omanhene of Hwediem, Traditional Area, Osuodumgya Barima Appiah Dwaah Boafo II, also commended Dr. Bawumia for his work and policies, and so was the Omanhene of Kukuom, Traditional Area, Osahene Kweku Aterkyi II, who was full of praise for Dr. Bawumia for leading what he called a transformative digitalisation drive.

"I commend Vice President Bawumia for what he has been able to do with the digitalisation of our country. It is remarkable and very transformative- someting which is helping the country, particulalry the youth."

The Omanhemaa of Bechem Traditional Area, Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, was also full of praise for Dr. Bawumia, declaring that he is "ordained to be the next President," and that they will support him to realise his vision.

The Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I also commended the NPP Government for many developmental projects springing up in the Ahafo Region, especially Goaso, which he attributed to the creation of the new Ahafo Region, by the NPP Government.